The Skinny: Islanders 5, Red Wings 0

Game 21

Isles 5, Detroit 0

For about a decade, the Isles' fourth line was the talk of the NHL. That line was the talk of this game for a different reason, combining for three goals and four assists, as the Isles blanked the Detroit Red Wings 5-0, before a crowd of 18,918 at Little Caesars Arena.

Calum Ritchie opened the scoring for the second straight game, Max Shabanov had two goals and an assist, and Casey Cizikas added two helpers to tie a career high (the latter two players both lost an additional assist in a post-game scoring change). Meanwhile Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves for his 24th career shutout as the Isles end their seven-game road trip with six wins, matching the team record.

The Isles are 8-2-1 in their last eleven games as they move within two points of Carolina for the division and conference lead. They head home to face St. Louis at 3:30 on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Calum Ritchie (2) Max Shabanov (3), Adam Boqvist (1) 06:46 NYI 1,DET 0

Max Shabanov (2) Casey Cizikas (3), Calum Ritchie (1) 14:54 NYI 2,DET 0

2nd Period

Mathew Barzal (6) 03:19 NYI 3,DET 0

Bo Horvat (14) Ryan Pulock (9), Emil Heineman (6) 05:04 NYI 4,DET 0

3rd Period

Max Shabanov (3) Casey Cizikas (5) 06:52 NYI 5,DET 0

The Skinny

The Isles are 12-4-2 since they opened 0-3-0; the 26 points since October 16th match Colorado for the most in the NHL in that span…Cal Ritchie opened the scoring for the second straight game and earned his first NHL assist. …Bo Horvat is 8-5-13 in the last eleven games; only Nathan MacKinnon (who scored twice later in the evening) has more goals than Horvat... It is the second time in his career that Horvat has scored at least 14 goals in the first 21 games (18 in 2022-23)....The Isles killed the only Detroit power plays they have killed 17 of the last 18, 22 of 24 on the road trip, and 35 of the last 38 … The Isles' power play is 0-14 over the last four games … Emil Heineman extended his point streak to five games (3-2-5); it is his second five-game point streak of the season… The Isles scored first six times on the road trip and have done so 12 times this season; they did so only 32 times all last season…There were 58 penalty minutes assessed; 37 came in the final period…The Red Wings, who remain in first place in the Atlantic Division have been outscored 18-9 in the first period, including 4-0 by the Isles...After coming from behind for eight of their first nine wins, the Isles have not trailed in their last two games…Casey Cizikas recorded his 10th career two-assist game…The Isles have scored the first goal in five straight games.

Road Warriors

The Isles went 6-1-0 on this road trip, tying the club record for wins on a single trip.

• 2/19-3/6/2016 (6-1-0)

• 11/8-11/20/2025 (6-1-0)

The Isles earned a win against one team in each of the four divisions on this trip.

Milestone Men

• Adam Boqvist was credited with his 100th career assist on Cal Ritchie's first period goal.

• Mathew Barzal passes Kyle Okposo for 20th in club history with his 140th goal.

• Barzal remains tied with John Tonelli for 7th in club history with his 338th assist.

First Times in a Long Time

• Max Shabanov (2-1-3) and Calum Ritchie (1-1-2) each had at least one goal and one assist; it is the first time two rookies have done that since February 11, 2011, in the Fight Night against Pittsburgh (Michael Grabner and Travis Hamonic).

• The Isles are four games over NHL-.500 on the road for the first time since February 15, 2020 (15-11-2).

• The Isles are at least five games over NHL-.500 overall for the first time since the end of the 2023-24 season (39-27-16).

• Bo Horvat now has 82 goals in his first 213 games as an Islander; Matt Moulson (84) is the only Islander since Zigmund Palffy to start his Isles career with more goals in his first 213 team games.

• The Isles started and ended the road trip with 5-0 shutouts. It is the first time that the Isles have won two shutouts by at least 5-0 in the same month since November 1977.

Time for a Laugh(er)

The Isles won by a 5-0 score twice on this road trip. They had scored at least five goals in a road shutout only twice in the prior 36 years (3/16/1993 in San Jose and 10/11/2003 in Buffalo, both by 6-0 scores).

First Time Ever

Calum Ritchie is the first player in club history to open the scoring in consecutive games for his two goals as an Islander.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 5-1-1 (.941 and 1.69) since October 31st with two shutouts. Jesper Wallstedt is the only other NHL goalie with two shutouts this season.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 5-2-0 on the season. Islander goalies not named Sorokin won only five games all last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Gam

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic (at MTL) on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 7

Matthew Schaefer 7

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Gerald Diduck 8

Matthew Schaefer 8

The Isles will play 145 more games before Schaefer is no longer a Teenager

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

1. Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

2. Dave Chyzowski 34 (8-6-14)

3. Mathew Schaefer 21 (7-8-15)

End of the Road

The Isles just completed a stretch where they played 11 of 14 games on the road. They went 8-4-2 in this stretch (1-1-1 home, 7-3-1 road). The Isles are 8-4-1 on the road, matching their most road wins through thirteen games since 1976-77 (when they won nine).

Home for the Holidays

The Isles are now heading home for seven straight home games; it also starts a stretch where they will play 13 of 17 games at UBS Arena between Saturday and December 27th.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eight come-from behind wins this season, including four when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win five times this season, including three in the third period.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 3-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-2 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 3 empty-net goals and allowed 2.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 10 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 3 times

• Allowed the next goal: 5 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 2 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 12-7-2 for 26 points in 21 games

• 2024-25 8-8-5 for 21 points in 21 games

It matches the Isles' best point total through 21 games since 2019-20 (16-3-2).

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 8-33-41

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 3-2-5

• Season: 12-14-26

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

Home and Road

The Isles are 12-7-2 overall; they are 4-3-1 at home and 8-4-1 on the road.

Detroit is 12-8-1 overall; they are 7-4-1 at home and 5-4-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 7-4-2 against the East (4-3-1 vs. Metropolitan and 3-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 5-3-0 against the West (2-3-0 vs. Central and 3-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 8-2-2 when scoring first and 4-5-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-13-5=26

Detroit 5-15-9=29

The Isles are 1-5-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-1 when the shots are even and 10-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves; he is 7-5-2 this season and 5-4-2 vs. Detroit.

John Gibson made 21 saves; he is 4-6-1 this season and 4-5-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-4 (8:00); Detroit was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 6-2-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 6-5-2 when they do not. The Isles are 5-3-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 7-4-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 7-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-3-1 when they are outscored, and 2-3-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 12-2-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 7-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 4-1 in regulation. They are 3-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-2-0 on the front end and 3-0-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 22-23 when they host St. Louis and Seattle.

The Isles are 3-2-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 1-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (24:12); Detroit: Simon Edvinsson (24:17)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (21:11).

Face-offs

Isles 26, Detroit 36 (42%)

Casey Cizikas won 4 of 4 for the Isles; JT Compher won 14 of 19 for Detroit.

Hit Count

Isles 6 (Six with 1)

Detroit 21 (Three with 3)

Fights

Tony DeAngelo fought Marco Kasper in the third period. Season total: 4 (Mayfield, MacLean, Lee, De Angelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 15 (Ryan Pulock -3)

Detroit 14 (Four with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 53, Detroit 59

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 36, Detroit 53

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Casey Cizikas EVEN

Detroit: Travis Hamonic +13

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Detroit 13

5-on-5: Isles 8, Detroit 12

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), Kyle MacLean, Matthew Warren, Maxim Tsyplakov.

Games Lost to injury: 82. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 219 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (129) and Anders Lee (103) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on December 9th vs Vegas.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failure (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14)

Opponents: 0 successful, 3 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2

Vs (2): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (2): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (5): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal (17:23 11/13 VEG); Isles won in OT

Vs (1): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT

OT Winners

For (3): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (2): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 918 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 * 8. Anders Lee 862 …

20. Kenny Jonsson 597 * 21. Garry Howatt 596 22. John Tonelli 594 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 581 25. Scott Mayfield 554 ** 26. Ken Morrow and Mathew Barzal 550

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 292 …

19. Mariusz Czerkawski 145 * 20. Mathew Barzal 140…

26. Three with 118 * 29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

6. John Tavares 349 * 7. John Tonelli and Mathew Barzal 338…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 226…

26. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Ryan Pulock 170…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. David Volek 154 * 34. Casey Cizikas 152

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 518…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 477…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 267

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +89 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +64 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

5. Noah Dobson 180 * 6. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 7. Ryan Pulock 1709 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\\ 11. Adam Pelech 137…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 223…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 163…

16. Johnny Boychuk and Bryan Berard 131 * 18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 267 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 132 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Ilya Sorokin 24 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 5-8-1-1 on the season, heading into their game in Rochester on Friday; they will then play in Syracuse on Saturday.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson- 7 (tied for AHL rookie lead); Assists: Matthew Maggio-10; Points: Cole McWard and Maggio-11

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 3-5-2 2.81, .899; Parker Gahagen 2-3-0 3.45, .875

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0). The teams will meet again on December 16th in Detroit to complete the season series.

After losing four straight games to the Wings, the Isles have outscored Detroit 12-2 this season.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd —ST. LOUIS AT ISLANDERS 3:30PM

[MSGSN (pre-game at 3:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles return home to host the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

The teams split a pair of low-scoring games last season, with the Blues winning 1-0 in overtime on a Jake Neighbours goal in October, and the Isles winning at UBS by a 3-1 margin in March.

The Isles are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games against St. Louis.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.