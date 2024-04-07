The Skinny: Islanders 2, Predators 0

Game 77

Isles 2, Nashville 0

Noah Dobson scored midway through the 2nd period to break a scoreless tie and Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves for his 41st career shutout as the Islanders earned their fourth straight win by defeating the Nashville Predators, 2-0, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri cemented matters with an empty-net goal for the second straight game.

The win keeps the Isles in third place in the Metro Division, two points ahead of both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The Isles are 16-12-4 under Patrick Roy and 35-27-15 overall.

The Isles will still be in third place in the Metro Division when they take the ice at UBS Arena against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Noah Dobson (10) Mike Reilly (15), Mathew Barzal (56) 09:07 NSH 0,NYI 1

3rd Period

Kyle Palmieri (26)EN Alexander Romanov (14) 18:41 NSH 0,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles are 15-10-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 9-7-4 at home and 10-12-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 70 points under Patrick Roy (14-56-70) and have 60 points in the last 27 games (13-47-60)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 68-49 in the first period (tied-fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 101-77 in the second period (most allowed in NHL); the 52-goal difference would be the second-highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85, 41 in 1995-96)…The Isles have been outscored 96-82 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-4 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 63-37 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 20 of the 44 games … Mathew Barzal is 23-56-79; he has set a career high in goals while his assist and point totals are the highest since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)....The Isles have won six of their last eight (6-2-0) and are 6-7-1 in the fourteen games since their six-game winning streak… The Isles are 26-1-7 when leading after two periods... Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 6 of 9 draws; he has won 53 of 69 (77%) over the last six games and is now 11th in the NHL (minimum 1,000 face-offs) with a 55.6% success rate…Filip Forsberg had a career-high ten shots on goal and finished with nineteen shot attempts…Mathew Barzal now has five assists in the last four games…In six days of April the Isles have four wins and eight points; they earned only three wins and nine points in thirteen January games…Noah Dobson joins Tomas Jonsson (4) and Denis Potvin (6 and 8) as the only Islanders to have three consecutive seasons of at least ten goals.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles have not allowed a second period goal in three consecutive games for the first time since October 28 – November 1.

• The Isles earned their fifth shutout of the season, but first in 57 games (1-0 shootout loss to Philadelphia).

• Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman since Roman Hamrlik (February 2001) to score game-winning goals in consecutive games.

• Kyle Palmieri is the first Islander since Mike Bossy (January 1981) to score empty-net goals in consecutive games.

Playoff Chase

Metro Division

3rd Isles 85 points (26 RW) in 77 games (TUE vs. Rangers, THU vs. Montreal)

4th Pittsburgh 83 points (31 RW) in 77 games (MON at Toronto, THU vs. Detroit)

5th Philadelphia 83 points (28 RW) in 78 games (TUE at Montreal, THU at Rangers)

6th Washington 82 points (28 RW) in 76 games (SUN vs. Ottawa, TUE at Detroit, THU at Buffalo)

Wild Card

1st WC Tampa Bay 93 points (35 RW) in 77 games (TUE vs. Columbus)

2nd WC Pittsburgh 83 points (31 RW) in 77 games (MON at Toronto, THU vs. Detroit)

3rd Philadelphia 83 points (28 RW) in 78 games (TUE at Montreal, THU at Rangers)

4th Washington 82 points (28 RW) in 76 games (SUN vs. Ottawa, TUE at Detroit, THU at Buffalo)

5th Detroit 82 points (26 RW) in 76 games (SUN vs. Buffalo, TUE vs. Washington, THU at Pittsburgh))

6th Buffalo 79 points (31 RW) in 77 games (SUN at Detroit, TUE at Dallas, THU vs. Washington)

7th New Jersey 78 points (32 RW) in 77 games (SUN vs. Nashville, TUE vs. Toronto, THU at Toronto)

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins (two teams qualify)

• Isles 95/31

• Washington 94/34

• Detroit 94/32

• Pittsburgh 93/36

• Philadelphia 91/32

• Buffalo 89/36

• New Jersey 88/37

Magic Number Time

The Isles are guaranteed to finish ahead of Columbus, Montreal, and Ottawa. They need to finish ahead of (at least) five of these teams to make playoffs (Magic number in parenthesis):

New Jersey (4), Buffalo (5), Philadelphia (7), Pittsburgh (9), Detroit and Washington (10). Thus, their magic number is ten to clinch 3rd place in the Metro and (since Detroit and Washington play each other on Tuesday) is nine to clinch a playoff spot.

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson has 271 goals, one behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Bo Horvat's 32 goals is the 2nd-highest total of his career; he has tied his career high in assists (34)

• Anders Lee needs one goal to reach 20 goals for the 8th time in his career.

• Cal Clutterbuck played his 713th game as an Isle, passing Patrick Flatley for 12th in club history.

Busy, But Perfect

It is the fourth time in Semyon Varlamov's career that he has faced at least 41 shots and recorded a shutout:

• 54 (at Chicago 1/6/2015)

• 44 (vs. Montreal 2/14/2018)

• 44 (at Columbus 3/7/2015)

• 41 (vs. Nashville (4/6/2024)

(The other three shutouts were all for Colorado; Patrick Roy was his coach for the two in 2015, including the 54-save shutout in Chicago, which remains an NHL record for saves in a road shutout.)

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 68 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 58 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 58 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 58 (2023-24)

Dobson is tied-21st overall for assists in a season by an Islander.

Most Assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 58 in 2023-24

4. Mathew Barzal 56 in 2023-24

Pierre Turgeon 56 in 1993-94

Streaking Barzal

Mathew Barzal has recorded five assists over the last four games. It is the seventh distinct time this season that Barzal has had a point streak of at least four games and the third time that he has had an assist in four straight games. Barzal had 40 points at home and 39 points on the road; he needs one more road point for his second career "40/40" season.

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 32-34-66 on the season. His 32 goals are the second-highest total of his career and trail only 2022-23 (38), while his 66 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has tied his career-high of 34 assists which he set in 2018-19.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 16-12-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in twelve of their 16 wins. Ilya Sorokin is 11-8-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 5-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-22-33

2. Brock Nelson 10-15-25

3. Bo Horvat 14-10-24 (4 GWG)

4. Noah Dobson 4-19-23

5. Kyle Palmieri 15-6-21

Since the Break

The Isles are 15-10-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.6-29.2 (+1.4) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 24 overtime games, one behind Boston for the NHL lead. They are 8-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 2-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles have won 19 of the last 47 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 4 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24 (CURRENT)

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 44 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 59 power play goals (most since they allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 16-93 (17.2%) and the Penalty Kill is 22-75 (70.7%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 51 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 31 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,018

2. Matt Martin 3,843

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 35-27-15 for 85 points in 77 games

• 2022-23 39-29-9 for 87 points in 77 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 31-126-157

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,735

• Juuse Saros 1,725

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,697

• Jordan Binnington 1,671

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,667

• Petr Mrazek 1,652

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (190 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 283 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Tiny Thompson 284

51. Semyon Varlamov 283

52. Brian Elliott 279

Home and Road

The Isles are 35-27-15 overall; they are 18-10-10 at home and 17-17-5 on the road.

Nashville is 44-29-4 overall; they are 22-16-1 at home and 22-13-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 21-15-9 against the East (10-7-5 vs. Metropolitan and 11-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 14-12-6 against the West (8-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 119 games at UBS Arena and recorded 86 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,440

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,440) and Patrick Roy (146) have combined for 1,586 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 24-5-10 when scoring first and are 11-22-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 11-2-1 when they score first and are 5-10-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 12-8-10=30

Nashville 9-12-20=41

The Isles are 14-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 20-16-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves; he is 11-8-4 on the season and 13-14-2 vs. Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves; he is 10-6-0 on the season and 1-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 on the power play (2:00); Nashville was 0-3 on the power play (6:00).

The Isles are 18-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 17-19-6 when they do not. The Isles are 12-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 23-9-5 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 31-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 4-22-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 19-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 10-3 in regulation. They are 8-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles went 5-1-4 in the front end and 1-6-3 in the back end this season.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (24:51); Nashville: Roman Josi (27:50)

Casey Cizikas led Islander forwards with 18:27 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (10-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 25, Nashville 19 (57%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 6 of 9 for the Isles; No Predator won more than they lost.

Hit Count

Isles 29 (Casey Cizikas -7)

Nashville 19 (Jeremy Lauzon-5)

Fights

None. Season total: 12 (Martin 5, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 33 (Noah Dobson -7)

Nashville 8 (Luke Schenn -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 48, Nashville 92

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 43, Nashville 73

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Casey Cizikas +3

Nashville: Two with +18

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 8, Nashville 20

5-on-5: Isles 6, Nashville 17

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 173

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 189 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (161), Kyle Palmieri (111), and Noah Dobson (107) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (92) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (91) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 17

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 38 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The final nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games (1-3-1 at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The final matinee game is April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 4 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/ y1

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 835 * 7. Matt Martin 818 * 8. Bob Bourne 814 * 9. Casey Cizikas 810 * 10. Anders Lee 755 * 11. Mike Bossy 752 * 12. Cal Clutterbuck 713…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal 496 * 35. Adam Pelech 495 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 480 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 271 * 9. Anders Lee 259 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 128…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 313…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 252…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 191…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 148 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 141

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 523 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 450 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 441…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Casey Cizikas 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 149 * 9. Ryan Pulock 141…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 112…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson 189…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 138 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 190 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 160

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 94 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 70

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport lost 6-3 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, dropping their record to 24-36-6-1 on the season. William Dufour had a goal and an assist for the Islanders.

Ruslan Iskhakov had an assist and continues to lead the team in goals (17), assists (30) and points (47).

Bridgeport hosts Rochester on Sunday at 3:00.

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2).

The Isles end a ten-game (0-8-2) winless streak against the Preds since earning a 6-2 win at Bridgestone Arena on October 28, 2017. It is their first home win vs. the Preds since October 15, 2015, at Barclays Center (their second win in Brooklyn).

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, APRIL 9th –RANGERS AT ISLANDERS– 7:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Rangers return to UBS Arena for the first time since October 26, 2022, as the Isles face their long-time rival for the third time this season.

The Rangers have won the first two, rallying for a 6-5 overtime win at Met Life (technically an Islander home game) and then earning a 5-2 win on St. Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden.

The teams will also meet at MSG on Saturday afternoon to conclude the (regular) season series. But will a first playoff match-up in 30 years soon follow?

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.