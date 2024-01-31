The Bridgeport Report: Jan. 31, 2024

Henrik Tikkanen (3-3-1) and Michael DiPietro (12-6-0) shined in a terrific goaltending duel in Bridgeport’s 40th game of the regular season, which ended in a 3-1 loss at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday. Tikkanen made 33 saves and was perfect for more than 52 minutes, while DiPietro turned aside 31 shots for the Bruins. Cholowski scored the Islanders’ lone goal at 17:33 of the third period.

Eetu Liukas, Cole Bardreau and Maggio all scored one night earlier in a 6-3 setback at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday. Otto Koivula earned a team-high two assists, moving within one of Rob Collins (2003-06) for second place on the team’s all-time assists list, while Bardreau also had two points (one goal, one assist). Jakub Skarek (3-16-4) made 28 saves.

The Islanders continue a three-game homestand with two straight matchups against the Springfield Thunderbirds (20-17-3-2) this week before facing the first-place Hershey Bears (34-7-0-2) at Giant Center on Saturday, their final game before the 2024 AHL All-Star Break.

All of the action this season can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.