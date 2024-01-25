The Bridgeport Report: Jan. 24, 2024

Ice Chips:

One-Goal Wonders: Thirteen of the Islanders’ last 15 games have been decided by just one goal, including 11 in a row from Dec. 16th through Jan. 13th. Bridgeport has played 22 games that have come down to a single goal, most in the AHL. The Islanders are 9-8-5-0 in one-goal games and all but eight of their contests this season have been decided by two goals or fewer. Bridgeport has been to overtime on 12 occasions (7-5) and five times in their last eight.

Two Debuts in Two Days: A pair of Islanders broke into the lineup for the first time this past weekend, as forward Carsen Twarynski made his Bridgeport debut on Saturday night and forward Ashton Calder made his AHL debut on Sunday. Twarynski, who signed an AHL contact on Jan. 8th, had two shots-on-goal and an even rating in his 250th AHL game between Lehigh Valley, Charlotte, Coachella Valley, and Bridgeport. Calder, who had a team-leading 14 goals and 33 points in 34 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers to begin the season, notched one shot-on-goal in Providence on Sunday.

Appleby Returns: Ken Appleby was returned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Monday. The 28-year-old goaltender got into one game for New York last week, making six saves on eight shots in 20 minutes of relief against Minnesota last Monday. It was his first NHL action since Jan. 25, 2018, and Appleby become the 55th goaltender to appear in a game in New York Islanders history. Appleby is 5-5-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .897 save percentage in 11 AHL contests this season,

Quick Hits: Kyle MacLean became the first Bridgeport grad to make his NHL debut this season, playing 10:21 against Chicago last Friday… With an assist on Sunday, Ruslan Iskhakov now has points in 13 of his last 15 games and shares 15th in the AHL’s scoring race (33 points)… Grant Hutton returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing six games due to injury… Daylan Kuefler was reassigned to Bridgeport on Thursday and is looking to make his AHL debut… Jeff Kubiak, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, collected an assist on Sunday and now has five points in his last six games (two goals, three assists).