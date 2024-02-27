The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 27, 2024

The Islanders return to action this Wednesday and will play three games in five days for the second consecutive week. Bridgeport hosts the Laval Rocket (22-22-5-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, then hops on the bus for back-to-back road games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (22-20-5-2) and Springfield Thunderbirds (24-22-3-2). The Islanders trail Springfield by 14 points for the Atlantic Division’s final playoff spot with 21 games remaining.

All of the action this season can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Feb. 28th vs. Laval (7 p.m.): The Islanders close out February and go for their first three-game winning streak at home. It’s the second of four matchups between the Islanders and Rocket this season, and their second meeting at Total Mortgage Arena in 10 days. Bridgeport defeated Montreal’s affiliate in overtime, 2-1, on Feb. 18th, led by Matt Maggio’s two goals. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, Mar. 2nd at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders travel to Allentown, PA for the first time this season to face the Philadelphia Flyers’ affiliate. It’s the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms, and the first of three at PPL Center. Bridgeport earned one point in a 2-1 shootout loss to Lehigh Valley on Feb. 10th. Karson Kuhlman had the team’s lone goal and Henrik Tikkanen made 31 saves.

Sunday, Mar. 3rd vs. Springfield (3:05 p.m.): Bridgeport and Springfield meet for the second time in as many Sundays, but this time at MassMutual Center just across the state line. Bridgeport is 6-2-2-0 against the St. Louis’ Blues affiliate this season and has points in six straight meetings (4-0-2-0), including a three-game winning streak.