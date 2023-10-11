Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here.

Former Islanders goaltender Cory Schneider joins Greg and Cory for Episode 49 of the podcast, after announcing his retirement from professional hockey in September. The netminder talks about:

3:19 - Playing hockey at Boston College

7:33 – Getting drafted in the first round by the Canucks in 2004

22:12 - His reaction to getting traded to the Devils

26:00 - Backing up at Nassau Coliseum

32:59 - Joining the Islanders organization in 2021

37:05 – His 27-save win against the Devils in 2022

LISTEN HERE