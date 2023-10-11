News Feed

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Cory Schneider joins episode 49 of the Talkin' Isles podcast.

By Cory Wright, Greg Picker and Rachel Luscher

Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here.

Former Islanders goaltender Cory Schneider joins Greg and Cory for Episode 49 of the podcast, after announcing his retirement from professional hockey in September. The netminder talks about:

3:19 - Playing hockey at Boston College

7:33 – Getting drafted in the first round by the Canucks in 2004

22:12 - His reaction to getting traded to the Devils

26:00 - Backing up at Nassau Coliseum

32:59 - Joining the Islanders organization in 2021

37:05 – His 27-save win against the Devils in 2022

LISTEN HERE

