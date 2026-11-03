Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 2, 2026

Dravecký named OHL defenseman of the month, Gamzin plays 100th game, three-point weekend for Cowan

Prospect Report_1920x1080
By Shannon Bickert

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

DRAVECKÝ NAMED OHL D-MAN OF THE MONTH, POINT STREAK REACHES EIGHT GAMES

Defenseman Vladimír Dravecký was named OHL Defenseman of the Month for October on Sunday. Dravecký leads all OHL defensemen with 20 points (4G, 16A) in 13 games.

Dravecký continued to be a problem for opponents this past week, extending his point streak to eight straight games with an assist in both games.

Dravecký has recorded an assist in each of his last eight games, dating back to Oct. 10. In the eight-game stretch, the blueliner has recorded five multi-point games.

This week, Dravecký tallied an assist on Friday, Oct. 30, in the Guelph Storm’s 4-3 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Dravecký's assist came on Carter Stevens’ fifth goal of the season, more than 14 minutes into the second period.

On Halloween, he picked up an assist on a Ryan Roobroeck power-play goal in a 5-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Dravecký ranks second in the OHL in assists this season with 16. Five of Dravecký’s assists have been on the power play. The Islanders’ 2026 fifth-round pick also ranks fifth in the league with a plus-12 rating.

GAMZIN PLAYS 100th CAREER KHL GAME

Goaltender Dmitry Gamzin took the crease for his 100th career Kontinental Hockey League game on Oct. 25 and earned the win, making 27 saves in CSKA Moscow’s 3-1 win.

Across his first 100 career games, Gamzin recorded 49 wins with a save percentage over .930. Gamzin also notched 14 shutouts between the pipes.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Gamzin made 27 saves on 29 shots as CSKA beat Traktor Chelyabinsk 3-2 in overtime

Gamzin ranks second in the KHL in goals-against average. He is also tied for league lead in shutouts with three.

This season, the 23-year-old netminder has recorded a .932 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average. Gamzin is 7-4 record in net, including one overtime win and one shootout victory.

THREE-POINT WEEKEND FOR COWAN

Bobby Cowan, the Islanders' seventh-round pick in the 2026 Draft, continued his strong start of the season with Western Michigan University. The sophomore forward posted three points(1G, 2A) in two games against Long Island University.

In game one against the Sharks, Cowan recorded two assists, helping to propel the Broncos to a 10-2 win. Cowan set up the Broncos’ sixth goal and 10th goals of the game.

Cowan continued to contribute offensively in the second game of the slate, adding an insurance goal in the second period to give the Broncos a four-goal lead.

The Edina, Minnesota, native matched a season-best four shots on net in the second game of the set.  Cowan has recorded eight points (4G, 4A) across seven games for the Broncos, who are 6-1 to open the 2026-27 season. Cowan has a +7 rating this season.

STATS

CHL

Vladimír Dravecký (Guelph) OHL | 13GP, 4G, 16A, 4PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 11GP, 6-3-0-2, 1.92GAA, .940SV%, 0SO

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 11GP, 5G, 4A, 24PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 14GP, 6G, 9A, 4PIM

KHL

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow | 11GP, 6-4-0, 1.45GAA, .932SV%, 3SO

SWEDEN

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS HockeyEttan | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 33PIM

Malte Gustafsson | HV71 | 13GP, 0G, 4A, 2PIM

MHL

Artyom Matyuk | Chaika Nizhny Novgorod | 14GP, 3G, 5A, 2PIM

NCAA

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 2G, 3A, 17PIM

Bobby Cowan | Western Michigan University (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 0PIM

Lincoln Kuehne | Arizona State University (NCHC) | 8GP, 0G, 2A, 0PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka | Minnesota (Big Ten) | 8GP, 2G, 2A, 0PIM

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 1G, 4A, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 6GP, 1G, 1A, 6PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 8GP, 2G, 4A, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 2PIM

News Feed

Islanders, Matthew Schaefer and Northwell Health Unveil Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room

Islanders Sign Hutton to PTO

Isles Day to Day: Pulock Out 2-4 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury

The Skinny: Oilers 4, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Isles Fall to Oilers 4-0

Isles Day-to-Day: Updates on Pulock, Maccelli, Ritchie and Barzal

Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled From Hamilton

Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Takeaways: Schaefer’s Three-Point Night Lifts Islanders to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

Schaefer and Pelech Receive Oar, Helmet in Win Over Minnesota

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Takeaways: Varlamov Leads Isles to 4-3 Shootout Win in Nashville

Varlamov Earns Oar and Hardworking Helmet After First Win in Nearly Two Years

Victor Eklund Earning His Keep Early On With Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 26, 2026