Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 2, 2026

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DRAVECKÝ NAMED OHL D-MAN OF THE MONTH, POINT STREAK REACHES EIGHT GAMES

Defenseman Vladimír Dravecký was named OHL Defenseman of the Month for October on Sunday. Dravecký leads all OHL defensemen with 20 points (4G, 16A) in 13 games.

Dravecký continued to be a problem for opponents this past week, extending his point streak to eight straight games with an assist in both games.

Dravecký has recorded an assist in each of his last eight games, dating back to Oct. 10. In the eight-game stretch, the blueliner has recorded five multi-point games.

This week, Dravecký tallied an assist on Friday, Oct. 30, in the Guelph Storm’s 4-3 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Dravecký's assist came on Carter Stevens’ fifth goal of the season, more than 14 minutes into the second period.

On Halloween, he picked up an assist on a Ryan Roobroeck power-play goal in a 5-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Dravecký ranks second in the OHL in assists this season with 16. Five of Dravecký’s assists have been on the power play. The Islanders’ 2026 fifth-round pick also ranks fifth in the league with a plus-12 rating.