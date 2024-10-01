Takeaways: Palmieri Lifts Isles to 4-3 Win Over Flyers

Kyle Palmieri broke a 3-3 tie in the final minute of the third period on Monday night, as the New York Islanders skated to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena.

Mathew Barzal (PPG), Kyle MacLean and Anders Lee (PPG) also scored for the Islanders, who led, 1-0 and 3-1, but found themselves having to grind against a young Flyers team that wouldn’t quite go away.

“It was not our best, but what I like is we found a way to win, and I think that's a good sign,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “There are going to be nights when we're not going to play our best hockey, and we need to stick to it and making sure that we play the right way.”

Anthony Richard (PPG), Brendan Furry and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers.

Jakub Skarek stopped 15 of 18 in his first full preseason game of 2024. Ivan Fedotov started the game for the Flyers and allowed three goals on 16 shots. Aleksei Kolosov stopped seven of eight in relief.

With the win, the Islanders improve their preseason record to 3-2-0. They’ll wrap up preseason play on Friday night against the Rangers.