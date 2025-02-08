Takeaways: Isles Late Push Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Jets

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Islanders brought an 11-2-1 record in Winnipeg into Friday – and it looked like that streak would continue early, as Holmstrom opened the scoring 65 seconds in. It was a bit of a gift, as his centering feed for JG Pageau deflected off Neal Pionk and through Hellebuyck.

The Jets got it back relatively quickly, as Iafallo rushed up the ice, broke a hold by Bo Horvat, kept, shot and roofed a two-on-one rush over Sorokin to make it 1-1 at 4:27.

Gatcomb restored the lead with his third goal in the past five games, backhanding a Winnipeg giveaway past Hellebuyck from the slot.

While the Isles managed the first well, the Jets showed off their league-leading pedigree in the second, outshooting the Isles 12-7 and turning a 2-1 Isles lead into a 4-2 Jets advantage.

“I thought in the first we were great,” Horvat said. “In the second we kind of let our foot off the gas.”

Winnipeg tied the score 4:23 into the second period, as Vilardi converted a two-on-one rush with Kyle Connor after a Tony DeAngelo pass was intercepted on an odd-man rush for the Isles.

The Jets took their first lead of the game late in the second period, as Cole Perfetti dished a no-look pass from behind the net to a streaking Ehlers who beat Sorokin at 14:50. Vilardi made it 4-2, finishing off some slick passing by roofing a shot from the slot high on Sorokin at 18:18.

“We maybe made it a little easy on them, as far as giving pucks away and not being smart coming through the neutral zone,” Palmieri said of the Isles second period.

While the Jets entered the game 29-0-1 when leading after two periods, the Isles put a scare into Winnipeg. Palmieri made it a one-goal game with his goal at 11:07 of the third period, capping off some Isles pressure by sweeping an Alex Romanov rebound around Hellebuyck.

The pressure didn’t end there – the Isles outshot the Jets 19-6 in the third period – as Hellebuyck rounded into Vezina form, stopping the Islanders final 14 shots, including a barrage where the Isles had eight shots in under two minutes.

“He's the goalie he is for a reason, and his record shows that,” Palmieri said of Hellebuyck. “He made some big saves.”