Takeaways: Isles Late Push Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Jets

The New York Islanders hung with the NHL’s top team on Friday night, but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Simon Holmstrom and Marc Gatcomb had the Islanders up 1-0 and 2-1, but a three-goal second period – including a pair of goals by Gabriel Vilardi – gave the Jets enough runway to outlast an Isles comeback bid. Kyle Palmieri netted a third period goal for the Islanders, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo rounded out the scoring for Winnipeg.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 23-of-27 shots in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32-fo-35 in the win.
“We did a lot of good things tonight,” Bo Horvat said. “There's a reason they’re at the top of the standings. I thought we fought, but at the end of the day, we just didn't get the job done tonight.”
With the loss – just the Islanders third in the past 11 games – the Isles (57 points) remain four points back of the Detroit Red Wings (61 points) for the second wild card spot in the East.
“It was a good effort by our guys,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought it was a hard-fought game. We had our chances at the end… sometimes the game is a question of inches.”