Takeaways: Isles Fall 4-1 in Anaheim

The New York Islanders dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Sam Colangelo (2G), Drew Helleson, Mason McTavish led the way offensively for the Ducks, while Tony DeAngelo scored the lone goal for the Islanders.

Marcus Hogberg 24 saves on 27 shots – including a penalty shot - in his return to action after missing 14 straight games, while Lukas Dostal made 31 saves in the win.

“We had a bad start, a not-so-great middle and our push came in the third, but it was too little too late,” Kyle Palmieri said. "There were a lot of things missing, execution in general and it wasn't a good start. Hogberg gave us a chance to find our way and get back into the game, but we weren't able to do it. So, there were definitely a few things missing."

The Islanders lost a chance to gain ground in the wild card race on Sunday. The Islanders (65 points) are four points back of the Ottawa Senators (69 points) for the second wild card spot after the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) moved to the first wild card spot with a 7-3 win over the New York Rangers.