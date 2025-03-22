Takeaways: Islanders Take Home Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Flames  

Despite an overtime defeat, the New York Islanders picked up a valuable point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Bo Horvat, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean scored for the Islanders to create a 3-2 advantage with 2:49 left in regulation, but Jonathan Huberdeau tied the game 29 seconds later and Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner for Calgary.Greenlawn native Matt Coronato potted two goals for the Flames in the contest to round out the scoring. Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in his first start since Mar. 9 in Anaheim, while Dan Vladar made 26 saves in the win.
“These are important games, they’re close and hard-fought games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It was nice to take a 3-2 lead, but we have to close out those games.”
The Islanders (73 points) drew within one point of the Montreal Canadiens (74 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Earlier in the afternoon, the New York Rangers (74 points) leapfrogged the Islanders in the standings with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. As far as the other teams in the tight playoff race go, the Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are in action later Saturday evening.