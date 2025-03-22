Takeaways: Islanders Take Home Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Flames  

The Isles extend their point streak to five games (3-0-2) but three-game winning streak comes to an end

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Despite an overtime defeat, the New York Islanders picked up a valuable point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Bo Horvat, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean scored for the Islanders to create a 3-2 advantage with 2:49 left in regulation, but Jonathan Huberdeau tied the game 29 seconds later and Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner for Calgary.Greenlawn native Matt Coronato potted two goals for the Flames in the contest to round out the scoring. Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in his first start since Mar. 9 in Anaheim, while Dan Vladar made 26 saves in the win.

“These are important games, they’re close and hard-fought games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It was nice to take a 3-2 lead, but we have to close out those games.”

The Islanders (73 points) drew within one point of the Montreal Canadiens (74 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Earlier in the afternoon, the New York Rangers (74 points) leapfrogged the Islanders in the standings with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. As far as the other teams in the tight playoff race go, the Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are in action later Saturday evening.

CGY at NYI | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders allowed a goal in the opening minute, when Coronato carried the puck to the point, spun around to wrist a shot that deflected off Noah Dobson and beat Hogberg on the first shot he faced 36 seconds into the game.

The Isles seemed to settle in shortly after, generating offense when Simon Holmstrom sent a nice feed to Tony DeAngelo at the top of the left circle. DeAngelo’s shot attempt was blocked in front but re-directed to Horvat, who was in the right spot to rip a shot past Vladar to tie the score at one apiece at the 10:46 mark of the first period.

New York took its first lead of the game when Tsyplakov raced down the left side with speed and sent a cross-ice pass to Gatcomb, who unleashed a shot that beat Vladar glove-side at 17:41.

Coronato got his second of the game 6:03 into the middle frame, converting a Huberdeau feed into a game-tying goal. The consensus from the players and from Roy was that the second period – where they were outshot 13-6 - wasn’t their best frame.

“I don’t think our second was our best period in a little bit here, but we responded well in the third and had a great third period,” Captain Anders Lee said.

MacLean’s line came through again late in the third period. Tsyplakov recorded a quality shot on Vladar but was denied with a blocker save, but MacLean was there to bury the rebound to take a 3-2 advantage with under three minutes left in regulation. MacLean, Tsyplakov and Gatcomb combined for four points (2G, 2A), seven shots on goal and five hits, providing energy and offense.

“They’re playing well and they connect together,” Roy said. “That line gives us that flexibility to roll four lines and have everybody fresh and it’s fun to watch because they’re working hard, they finish their checks and play a simple game.”

The Flames took the lead right back – 29 seconds later – when Huberdeau tipped in a Rasmus Andersson shot.

Ryan Pulock nearly scored go-ahead goal with under a minute left in regulation, but Vladar made the save. The Isles had quality chances in a three-on-three overtime but Kadri ripped a shot from the left circle to win it in overtime for the Flames.

“There were some things we could have done better,” Dobson said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to close it out and get that extra point.”

2425_PostgamePortfolio_1920x1080
GettyImages-2205793704
GettyImages-2206417487
GettyImages-2205785691
GettyImages-2205785889
+12 GettyImages-2205784254
GettyImages-2206413392
GettyImages-2206413364
GettyImages-2206413378
GettyImages-2206413088
GettyImages-2205780819
GettyImages-2206226137
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_GATCOMB-1
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_GATCOMB-4
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_GATCOMB-7
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_HORVAT-6
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_HORVAT-3
20250322_NYI_CGY_GOAL_HORVAT-1

UBS Postgame Photos: Flames 4, Islanders 3 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 4-3 OT loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 at UBS Arena. Photos by Dennis DaSilva and Sam Johnston, New York Islanders and Bruce Bennett and Steven Ryan Getty Images

LINEUP NOTES

Alexander Romanov drew back into the lineup after missing two straight games with an illness. He recorded three blocked shots, two hits in 23:04 in 23:04 TOI on a pair with Tony DeAngelo.

Scott Mayfield came out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • With two assists against Calgary, Dobson extended his point streak to four games (2G, 5A).
  • Bo Horvat skated in his 800th NHL game on Saturday. With a goal against Calgary on Saturday, the center has four goals in his last five games.
  • Matt Coronato, a Greenlawn native, had a two-goal game for the Flames in his first NHL game on Long Island.
  • Cizikas won 12 of 13 faceoffs (92%).
  • MacLean recorded a team-leading four shots on goal.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Noah Dobson on the team’s mindset heading into next week’s important games:

“We just have to reset, get ready for Columbus, a divisional opponent fighting for a playoff spot too. It’ll be a good test and we’ll be ready for it.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders continue their homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Related Content

CGY 4 at NYI 3 (OT): Patrick Roy

CGY 4 at NYI 3 (OT): Noah Dobson

CGY 4 at NYI 3 (OT): Anders Lee

News Feed

Holmstrom Helping Offensively, Setting Career Highs This Season

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

Islanders Sign Veremyev

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 OT

Takeaways: Horvat Helps Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Habs

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Penguins 2

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Penguins 4-2 in Second Straight Comeback Win

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

Islanders Prospect Report: March 17th, 2025

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 2

Takeaways: Islanders Take Down Panthers 4-2 in Comeback Fashion

Isles Day to Day: Reilly to Play vs Panthers, Pelech and Boqvist Out

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

Takeaways: Islanders Earn Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Oilers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist Misses Practice

Maven's Memories: Inside Ken Morrow's Autobiography