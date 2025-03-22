Takeaways: Islanders Take Home Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Flames  

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders allowed a goal in the opening minute, when Coronato carried the puck to the point, spun around to wrist a shot that deflected off Noah Dobson and beat Hogberg on the first shot he faced 36 seconds into the game.

The Isles seemed to settle in shortly after, generating offense when Simon Holmstrom sent a nice feed to Tony DeAngelo at the top of the left circle. DeAngelo’s shot attempt was blocked in front but re-directed to Horvat, who was in the right spot to rip a shot past Vladar to tie the score at one apiece at the 10:46 mark of the first period.

New York took its first lead of the game when Tsyplakov raced down the left side with speed and sent a cross-ice pass to Gatcomb, who unleashed a shot that beat Vladar glove-side at 17:41.

Coronato got his second of the game 6:03 into the middle frame, converting a Huberdeau feed into a game-tying goal. The consensus from the players and from Roy was that the second period – where they were outshot 13-6 - wasn’t their best frame.

“I don’t think our second was our best period in a little bit here, but we responded well in the third and had a great third period,” Captain Anders Lee said.

MacLean’s line came through again late in the third period. Tsyplakov recorded a quality shot on Vladar but was denied with a blocker save, but MacLean was there to bury the rebound to take a 3-2 advantage with under three minutes left in regulation. MacLean, Tsyplakov and Gatcomb combined for four points (2G, 2A), seven shots on goal and five hits, providing energy and offense.

“They’re playing well and they connect together,” Roy said. “That line gives us that flexibility to roll four lines and have everybody fresh and it’s fun to watch because they’re working hard, they finish their checks and play a simple game.”

The Flames took the lead right back – 29 seconds later – when Huberdeau tipped in a Rasmus Andersson shot.

Ryan Pulock nearly scored go-ahead goal with under a minute left in regulation, but Vladar made the save. The Isles had quality chances in a three-on-three overtime but Kadri ripped a shot from the left circle to win it in overtime for the Flames.

“There were some things we could have done better,” Dobson said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to close it out and get that extra point.”