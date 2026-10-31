Takeaways: Isles Fall to Oilers 4-0

The New York Islanders’ two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday, as the Isles were shut out by the Edmonton Oilers 4-0.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two of the Oilers three second period goals to lead Edmonton to the win.

The Oilers scored twice in 1:08 in the second period as Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring 8:42 into the second stanza and Vasily Podkolzin’s ninth goal of the season made it 2-0.

Nugent-Hopkins' second of the period came on the power play and was the third Edmonton goal in 9:44 as the Oilers led 3-0 after two periods.