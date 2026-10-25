Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

The Islanders kick off a three-game Western Conference road trip in Dallas (6 PM EST, MSGSN)

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By Shannon Bickert

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-3-2) VS DALLAS STARS (6-3-1)

6:00 P.M. | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ on DAZN

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders look to extend their five-game point streak, as they kick off a three-game Western Conference swing in Dallas to face off against the Stars on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Isles are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, securing a point in their fifth consecutive contest (3-0-2). Victor Eklund scored his second goal in as many games, and Matthew Schaefer netted his first goal of the season in the loss as the Isles rallied out of a 2-0 deficit.

 The Stars have won four straight, most recently defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Roope Hintz found the back of the net twice, scoring the game-winner, and Wyatt Johnston recorded his first goal of the season. The Stars are amid a six-game homestand, hosting the Isles in their third straight home matchup.

Beyond the streaks, Sunday’s matchup pits two of the best defensive teams in the NHL against each other. Dallas’ 1.60 GA/GP leads the NHL, while the Isles’ 2.20 GA/GP is third.

"[I expect] a tight match," Casey Cizikas said of what he anticipates from the game against the Stars.

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PROJECTED LINEUP

Here's how the Islanders' lineup looked during Saturday's practice:

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund
Ondřej Palát – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Matt Kessel – Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

GOALIE MATCHUP

While unconfirmed, Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net against the Stars.

Sorokin has made seven starts in net this season, recording a 1.71 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. The netminder has tallied three straight wins , most recently stopping 17 shots in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Although it is unconfirmed, Jake Oettinger is expected to get the nod against the Isles. Both Stars goalies, Oettinger and Casey DeSmith, have recorded a sub-two goals-against average this season. Oettinger’s .939 SV% ranks second in the NHL this season among goalies with at least five games played, just ahead of Sorokin who has recorded a .934 save percentage. Oettinger has also recorded three shutouts this season.

Oettinger has tallied three straight wins in between the pipes for Dallas, dating back to Oct. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The netminder's most recent win came against the Jets on Thursday night where he recorded 17 saves on 19 shots, conceding two goals.

FAMILIAR TERRITORY FOR DEBOER, SCHENN

Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer will return to his old home ice against the Stars. DeBoer was the Stars coach from 2022-2025, where he posted a 149-68-29 record.

"I've done this a few times, a few different spots. Your first game back is always a little special," DeBoer said. "You know a lot of people you spent a lot of time with and worked with and players. It was a great chapter in my coaching career, but I'm now coaching the Islanders and focused on that. So, it'll be nice to go back, but not spending a lot of time on it."

Brayden Schenn is familiar with Dallas after playing parts of nine seasons in the Central Division.

"Every time you go there, it's hard, heavy hockey," Schenn said of facing the Stars. “[There's] not much room on both sides when you go in there. They're obviously a good team that plays the right way with details and structure. And on top of all the talent they have, they play a really good team game, and that's what we got to expect."

EKLUND AND SCHAEFER SCORING FOR ISLES

The Islanders' two youngest rostered players, Matthew Schaefer and Victor Eklund, each tallied a goal in the Isles’ loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Schaefer, the 2026 unanimous Calder Trophy winner, recorded his first goal of the year against the Kings. The 19-year-old defenseman ranks second on the Islanders in points with nine (1G, 8A) this year, one point behind the Isles' captain Bo Horvat, who has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A).

Schaefer’s first goal of the season was also the 24th of his career, tying Bobby Orr for the second-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history.

Isles rookie winger Victor Eklund has scored in each of the last two games. The 20-year-old Swede has tallied four points (3G, 1A) through the first 10 games this season. Despite standing at 5-foot-11-inches, Eklund has proved his physicality. He’s tied with Emil Heineman for second on the team with 25 hits.

"I like the grit in his play," Heineman said of Eklund. "He's got a lot of skill and speed and all that, but the way he attacks and gets on the inside makes him a lot bigger threat out there as well. So, I'm impressed."

SCOUTING THE STARS

The Stars (6-3-1, 13 points are third in the Central Division.

During the Stars’ winning streak, they have recorded at least three goals in every contest. Dallas has a 5-0-0 record when they score three or more goals this season.

The Stars returned the majority of the team that finished last season with 112 points, good for second in the Central. The Stars clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth last season but were defeated by the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

Dallas currently have two players averaging a point per game or more. Mikko Rantanen leads all Stars scorers with 13 points (5G, 8A) through the first 10 games. Rantanen has recorded a point in every contest during the four-game win streak, including a hat trick against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 20.

Jason Robertson has tallied 11 points (3G, 8A) to open the season. This offseason, Robertson was re-signed to a one-year $12 million deal. Robertson has recorded an assist in three straight games, including two helpers in each of the last two.

Roope Hintz has also played a large role in the Stars' success of late, including his two-goal night against the Winnipeg Jets. Hintz has recorded a point in each of the last three games.

Wyatt Johnston, the Stars’ 23-year-old center, is coming off an 86-point (45G, 41A) season. Johnston missed two games this season due to illness, but has recorded six points (1G, 5A) in the eight games. Johnston is coming off a two-point (1G, 1A) game against the Jets, where he netted his first goal of the season.

This offseason, the Stars dealt Mavrik Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin to the Nashville Predators in exchange for 2027 and 2028 draft picks. The Stars also lost defenseman Alexander Petrovic, who signed with the Florida Panthers in free agency.

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