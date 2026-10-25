Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-3-2) VS DALLAS STARS (6-3-1)
6:00 P.M. | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ on DAZN
HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders look to extend their five-game point streak, as they kick off a three-game Western Conference swing in Dallas to face off against the Stars on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Isles are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, securing a point in their fifth consecutive contest (3-0-2). Victor Eklund scored his second goal in as many games, and Matthew Schaefer netted his first goal of the season in the loss as the Isles rallied out of a 2-0 deficit.
The Stars have won four straight, most recently defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Roope Hintz found the back of the net twice, scoring the game-winner, and Wyatt Johnston recorded his first goal of the season. The Stars are amid a six-game homestand, hosting the Isles in their third straight home matchup.
Beyond the streaks, Sunday’s matchup pits two of the best defensive teams in the NHL against each other. Dallas’ 1.60 GA/GP leads the NHL, while the Isles’ 2.20 GA/GP is third.
"[I expect] a tight match," Casey Cizikas said of what he anticipates from the game against the Stars.