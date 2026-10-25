Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

FAMILIAR TERRITORY FOR DEBOER, SCHENN

Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer will return to his old home ice against the Stars. DeBoer was the Stars coach from 2022-2025, where he posted a 149-68-29 record.

"I've done this a few times, a few different spots. Your first game back is always a little special," DeBoer said. "You know a lot of people you spent a lot of time with and worked with and players. It was a great chapter in my coaching career, but I'm now coaching the Islanders and focused on that. So, it'll be nice to go back, but not spending a lot of time on it."

Brayden Schenn is familiar with Dallas after playing parts of nine seasons in the Central Division.

"Every time you go there, it's hard, heavy hockey," Schenn said of facing the Stars. “[There's] not much room on both sides when you go in there. They're obviously a good team that plays the right way with details and structure. And on top of all the talent they have, they play a really good team game, and that's what we got to expect."

EKLUND AND SCHAEFER SCORING FOR ISLES

The Islanders' two youngest rostered players, Matthew Schaefer and Victor Eklund, each tallied a goal in the Isles’ loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Schaefer, the 2026 unanimous Calder Trophy winner, recorded his first goal of the year against the Kings. The 19-year-old defenseman ranks second on the Islanders in points with nine (1G, 8A) this year, one point behind the Isles' captain Bo Horvat, who has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A).

Schaefer’s first goal of the season was also the 24th of his career, tying Bobby Orr for the second-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history.

Isles rookie winger Victor Eklund has scored in each of the last two games. The 20-year-old Swede has tallied four points (3G, 1A) through the first 10 games this season. Despite standing at 5-foot-11-inches, Eklund has proved his physicality. He’s tied with Emil Heineman for second on the team with 25 hits.

"I like the grit in his play," Heineman said of Eklund. "He's got a lot of skill and speed and all that, but the way he attacks and gets on the inside makes him a lot bigger threat out there as well. So, I'm impressed."