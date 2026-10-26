Takeaways: Islanders’ Five-Game Point Streak Ends in 6-3 Loss to Stars

The New York Islanders’ five-game point streak (3-0-2) ended Sunday night with a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The Islanders erased three one-goal deficits through two periods, but Dallas scored three unanswered goals in the third to pull away.

Matthew Schaefer, Kyle Palmieri and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders. Jason Robertson scored twice for Dallas and Wyatt Johnston scored the eventual winner, while Tyler Seguin, Justin Hryckowian and Mikko Rantanen rounded out the scoring.

“That's a winnable game going into the third period, and we had some self-inflicted stuff tonight,” Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “That's probably the most rush chances we've given up the entire year in one game.”

Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves on 38 shots, while Jake Oettinger stopped 17 of 20 in the win.