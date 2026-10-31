Isles Day-to-Day: Updates on Pulock, Maccelli, Ritchie and Barzal

New York Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer offered the following player updates on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Pulock met with team doctors on Saturday and the team is hoping to have an update soon. Pulock suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday’s win over Minnesota. Isaiah George was recalled from Hamilton in a corresponding move.

Matias Maccelli has resumed skating. He’s been out since Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury. His timeline was projected at 2-4 weeks.

Cal Ritchie has not resumed skating. He has also been out since Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury. His timeline was projected at 4-6 weeks.

Mathew Barzal is skating on his own, there has been no change in his status.