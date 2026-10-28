The Skinny: Islanders 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Game 12

Isles 4, Nashville 3 (SO)

Seymon Varlamov is a winner again! Varlamov earned his first NHL win since November 14, 2024, as Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat converted on their shootout attempts to give the Isles a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators, before a sellout crowd of 17,159 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Isles scored twice in a five-minute span in the first period, including Brayden Schenn’s 300th NHL goal, and then got an early 2nd period goal from Bo Horvat to build a 3-0 lead, but the Preds came back and forced OT on a Ryan O’Reilly goal early in the 3rd period.

The Isles conclude their three-game road trip, all against Central Division opponents, at 8pm ET on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Duclair (3) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (5), Tony DeAngelo (3) 03:07 4-on-4 NYI 1, NSH 0

Brayden Schenn (4) Ondrej Palat (2), Simon Holmström (2) 08:07 NYI 2, NSH 0

2nd Period

Bo Horvat (6) Matthew Schaefer (9) 01:08 NYI 3, NSH 0

Filip Forsberg (3) Jonathan Marchessault (3), Steven Stamkos (8) 09:42 PP NYI 3, NSH 1

Alexander Kerfoot (2) Nils Hoglander (2), Filip Forsberg (10) 13:02 NYI 3, NSH 2

3rd Period

Ryan O'Reilly (7) Daemon Hunt (1) 04:16 NYI 3, NSH 3

Overtime

No Scoring

The Shootout

Ryan O’Reilly (NG)/Kyle Palmieri (G/GDG)

Filip Forsberg (NG)/Bo Horvat (Goal)

The Isles are 1-1 in the shootout while Nashville is 0-3… Semyon Varlamov improves to 36-25 in shootouts while Juuse Saros falls to 24-14 … The Isles (97-95) remain second behind Buffalo (98-85) for the most shootout wins in NHL history… Only Florida (196) has contested more shootouts than the Isles (192) …Kyle Palmieri is now 11-45 in the shootout with seven game-deciding goals…It was the first Islander shootout win since December 30, 2025, in Chicago; the Isles won four shootouts last season, all in their first 40 games.

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-5 on the power play and killed 4-5 Predator power plays; the Isles have six power play goals this season but are only 1-20 on the road (Horvat vs. Rangers) …. The Isles’ PK is 17-19 in the last six games… Matthew Schaefer played a career-high 32:16, including all five minutes of OT… The Isles have scored 14 goals in six road games (2.3 per game) and 21 goals in six home games (3.5 per game)… Logan Stanley went +2; he is a team-leading +8 on the season.…Matthew Schaefer extended his point streak to five games; Brayden Schenn has a point in four straight… The Isles have scored a four-on-four goal in both games on this trip…The Isles have scored just eight goals in the four games Semyon Varlamov has played…Both teams dressed 11 forwards and 7 defensemen; it was the first time the Isles have done so under DeBoer, and only the 5th time since the start of last season that both teams went 11/7.

First Time in a Really Long Time

Semyon Varlamov's last win was 11-14-2024 in Vancouver (0-2-4 in last 6 over two seasons). Only seven skaters who played that night in lineup tonight: Cizikas, Holmstrom, Horvat, Mayfield, Pageau, Palmieri, Pulock. The Isles other defensemen that night: Cholowski, Dobson, George, Hutton. Forwards that night but not tonight: Engvall, Lee, MacLean, Martin, Nelson, Tsyplakov, Wahlstrom.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Brayden Schenn scored his 300 th NHL goal; he is the 249 th player in the NHL to reach 300 goals and the 11 th to do so while wearing an Islander uniform.

NHL goal; he is the 249 player in the NHL to reach 300 goals and the 11 to do so while wearing an Islander uniform. Semyon Varlamov recorded his 290 th NHL win, tying Ed Giacomin for 48 th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games.

NHL win, tying Ed Giacomin for 48 all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games. Varlamov played his 177 th game for the Isles, passing Glenn Healy for 9 th place and tying Jaroslav Halak, who sits 8 th in club history.

game for the Isles, passing Glenn Healy for 9 place and tying Jaroslav Halak, who sits 8 in club history. Varlamov recorded his 77 th win for the Isles, tying Roland Melanson for 8 th in club history.

win for the Isles, tying Roland Melanson for 8 in club history. Varlamov is the 3 rd goalie to win at least one game for the Isles after his 38 th birthday, joining Dwayne Roloson and Evgeni Nabokov.

goalie to win at least one game for the Isles after his 38 birthday, joining Dwayne Roloson and Evgeni Nabokov. Bo Horvat scored his 105th Islander goal, tying Benoit Hogue and Ed Westfall for 31 st in club history.

in club history. Ryan Pulock’s remains one point behind Nick Leddy for 4th place in club history.

The Schaeferisms

Matthew Schaefer recorded his 70 th point, tying Scott Stevens for 6 th place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 62 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

point, tying Scott Stevens for 6 place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 62 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. Schaefer played a career high 32:16, including the ENTIRE 5:00 of overtime. He is the first NHL player since shift time was recorded in 2009-10 to play all five minutes of an overtime period. The 5:00 shift is also the longest shift ever logged by an Islander at any point of a game.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

Phil Housley 46 Matthew Schaefer 25

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

Phil Housley 132 Rasmus Dahlin 84 Ray Bouque 79 Rick Hampton 76 Bobby Orr 72 Scott Stevens and Matthew Schaefer 70

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 32

2. Pat LaFontaine 26

3. Matthew Schaefer 25

Schaefer has scored the most goals by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly 51

3. Matthew Schaefer 45

Schaefer has the most assists by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Tim Connolly 75

3. Matthew Schaefer 70

Schaefer has the most points by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Tim Connolly 285

2. Matthew Schaefer 266

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:40 3/31/2026 at BUF

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:29 10/15/2026 at OTT (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

Matthew Schaefer 29:24 10/22/2026 vs LA (OT)

7. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

There are six recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer and Seth Jones twice each. Schaefer is the first teenager with seven games of at least 29 minutes.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 82 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have zero come-from behind wins this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win one time this season, including zero times in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have zero (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 0-1 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-1 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed three empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed two empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 6-4-2 for 14 points in 12 games

• 2025-26: 6-5-1 for 13 points in 12 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 3-22-25

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-4-2 overall; they are 4-1-1 at home and 2-3-1 on the road.

Nashville is 4-3-5 overall; they are 3-2-2 at home and 1-1-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-3-1 against the East (1-1-0 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 4-1-1 against the West (2-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-1 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 669-454-154 as an NHL coach, and 7-6-2 with the Isles. The 669 wins are one behind Detroit’s Todd McLellan for 16th all-time. Next up is Mike Keenan (672- 15th).

First Things First

The Isles are 6-0-1 when scoring first and 0-4-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 9-8-10-1=28

Nashville 6-7-10-0=23

The Isles are 3-1-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-3-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves; he is 1-1-2 this season and 14-14-2 vs. Nashville.

Juuse Soros made 25 saves; he is 3-2-4 this season and 9-2-3 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-5 (8:06); Nashville was 1-5 (6;20).

The Isles are 3-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-2-1 when they do not. The Isles are 2-4-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 4-0-2 when they do not.

The Isles are 2-0-1 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-1-0 when they are outscored, and 2-3-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 6-2-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-2-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 0-1 in games decided in overtime and are 1-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (Career-high 32:16); Nashville: Roman Josi (26:07)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (Season-high 26:04).

Shots on Goal

Isles 28 (Emil Heineman – 4)

Nashville 23 (Filip Forsberg – 4)

Shot Attempts

Isles 67 (Matthew Schaefer – 10)

Nashville 62 (Filip Forsberg – 9)

Face-offs

Isles 33, Nashville 23 (59%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 17 for the Isles; Ryan O'Reilly won 8 of 13 for Nashville.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Emil Heineman – 5)

Nashville 20 (Adam Edstrom – 6)

Blocked Shots

Isles 21 (Ryan Pulock – 5)

Nashville 16 (Alexander Kerfoot – 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Stanley-2, Schenn, Pelech, Chaffee)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 68, Nashville 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 46, Nashville 46

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +9

Nashville: Ryan O’Reilly +9

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Nashville 17

5-on-5: Isles 10, Nashville 12

Scratches

Mathew Barzal (NonRoster IR), Alex Romanov (IR), Cal Ritchie (INJ), Matias Maccelli (INJ), Kyle MacLean

Games Lost to injury: 29. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 338th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-1-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on November 5th against Carolina.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-0-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-24-14 in matinees.

The first matinee will be on Halloween, when the Isles host the Oilers at 2:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 0 failures

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (2): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (1): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 990…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 654 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 648 \\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 618 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 611

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall and Bo Horvat 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 381…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 186…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 157 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 533…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 282 …

32. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 33. Ryan Pulock 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +82 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +68 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 654 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 648\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 618

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 186 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 242…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Mark Streit and Adam Pelech 179…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 316…

8. Jaroslav Halak and Semyon Varlamov 177

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 159 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson and Semyon Varlamov 77

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 2-6-0-1 this season as they get ready to host Hartford on Thursday before heading to Syracuse on Friday.

Team leaders:

Goals: Mitchell Chaffee (4); Assists: Liam Foudy (7); Points: Foudy (10)

Goalies: Vitek Vanecek (1-3-1), Josh Kotai (1-3-0)

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will conclude the season series on January 18th at UBS Arena.

Pete DeBoer did what Barry Trotz, Lane Lambert, and Patrick Roy could not – lead the Isles to a win in Nashville for the first time since October 28, 2017, snapping an 0-4-3 stretch.

The Isles improve to 1-0-2 in their last trips to Music City and will have a chance in January to sweep the season series for the first time since 2014-15.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th -- ISLANDERS AT MINNESOTA 8:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head to Minesota to meet the Wild in the final game of this three-game road trip.

St. Paul has also been a difficult stop for the Isles in recent years; they are 1-4-0 in their last five trips and are just 2-7-1 in the last ten meetings with the Wild. The Isles did win this past January in St. Paul on a Simon Holmstrom overtime goal.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com