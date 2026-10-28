Varlamov Earns Oar and Hardworking Helmet After First Win in Nearly Two Years

Semyon Varlamov’s first win in 712 days had to be celebrated appropriately.

The New York Islanders goaltender, who missed nearly two years with double partial knee replacements, was mobbed by his teammates on the ice after Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators. The celebration continued into the locker room where Varlamov was presented with both Islanders player of the game awards; the team oar and hard working hat – usually presented to two different players.

“A very special moment,” Varlamov said, taking time to reflect on his journey back to an NHL victory.

“The last two years was a real grind and I went through some tough times and thought I might be not able to be back,” Varlamov said. “But I kept pushing myself every day a little harder and keep doing things you do and can control.

“It took me a long time, but I’m glad this organization, Mathieu Darche, the GM and coaching staff and the ownership gave me this opportunity,” Varlamov added. “I'm very thankful, and I appreciate that they believed in me and gave me this chance. So I'm just humble and very, very thankful.”