Victor Eklund Earning His Keep Early On With Islanders

Eklund’s shifty, fearless style has been on display, as he goes to the interior and into battles with much bigger players. It’s backed up on the stat sheet, as Eklund is tied with Emil Heineman and JG Pageau for the team lead in hits, with 29.

“I think I just somehow sneak past people, and people aren’t really thinking I'm gonna hit them,” Eklund said. “I’m gonna hit them. I just think it's a good advantage, and in the future, I just want to build more muscle and get even stronger.”

Eklund has grown more comfortable not only in his role on the team but also living on Long Island. With the assistance of his fellow Swedes, Heineman and Simon Holmström, Eklund is making a home for himself in New York.

“I'm looking for a spot now, so that's nice to get out of the hotel, and I will stay close to the Swedes,” Eklund said. “I'm excited for that.”

While Eklund is adjusting to life off the ice, he is making a name for himself on the ice. Eklund has skated alongside Heineman and 1,100-game veteran Brayden Schenn in the last three games. The line clicked immediately, combining on Eklund’s second goal of the season in its first game together.

Schenn has watched Eklund’s confidence grow with every game.

“[Against LA], he's putting it between his legs, with kind of being the one last man back, and that just comes with confidence,” Schenn said. “When you're confident, your skill set is able to come out in a moment. It's early on in his career, but he's going to be a good player in this league for a long time, just because he does things the right way and he wants to get better. He's a young guy, but you can tell he's doing everything he can to be the best he can every day.”