Victor Eklund Earning His Keep Early On With Islanders

Victor Eklund may be the youngest and slightest forward on the New York Islanders’ roster, but his play on the ice wouldn’t suggest it.
The 20-year-old Swedish winger found the back of the net in back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles last week. While he hasn’t physically grown out of his 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame over the first three weeks of the season, his confidence has grown since his season debut.
“A lot higher, of course, when you score, it goes up,” Eklund said, referring to his confidence. “It will just keep growing. I want to go from here and help the team win.”
The 2025 first-round pick (16th overall) hit a mini-milestone Thursday: his 10th game of the season, which kicked in the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. It’s a sign of the role he’s earned with the Islanders after a standout training camp.
Through his first 11 games of the 2026-27 season, Eklund has recorded four points (3G, 1A). “It's been good,” Eklund said. “I think I've been getting better and better every game. I'm learning every day. I think I'm developing."