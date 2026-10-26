Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 26, 2026

Vladimír Dravecký extends point streak to six games, Luca Romano records five points in two games

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© Gar FitzGerald

By Shannon Bickert

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

LUCA ROMANO’S FIVE-POINT WEEK

Luca Romano tallied five points (3G, 2A) in two games against the Guelph Storm last week.

Romano tallied three points (2G, 1A) against Guelph on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick (74th overall gave Kitchener a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission with a buzzer-beater, beating the goalie stick side with two seconds left.

Seven minutes into the second period, Romano tallied an assist on Luca Santala’s goal to make it 3-2 Kitchener.

Romano gave Kitchener some insurance with his second goal of the game and his fifth of the season. Romano weaved through traffic and sniped a shot off the left post and in.

Romano followed up the three-point performance with a two-point contest on Sunday afternoon against Guelph. Romano netted a goal and tallied an assist in the Rangers’ loss.  

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick is averaging over a point per game, recording 15 points (6G, 9A) through 13 contests this season. The 19-year-old center has recorded four multi-point performances for the Kitchener Rangers this season.

TOMAS POLETÍN’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Tomas Poletín scored two goals in the first period in the Kelowna Rockets’ 5-4 loss to the Victoria Royals on Friday, Oct. 23.

Poletín started the scoring in the opening minute on the power play. Eight minutes later, he added his second of the game and fifth of the season, capitalizing on a goaltender miscue.

Poletín was the 106th overall pick in the 2025 Draft. The 19-year-old is in his second season with the Rockets of the Western Hockey League. Poletín has potted five goals and dished out four assists through 10 games this year. His five goals are tied for the team lead.

SIX-GAME POINT STREAK FOR DRAVECKÝ

Vladimír Dravecký has been on a tear, extending his point streak to six straight games with 14 points (3G, 11A) over that span. Dravecký has tallied three consecutive two-point contests.

In both games of “Rivalry Weekend” against the Kitchener Rangers, Dravecký recorded two assists, including a shorthanded helper in each game.

Dravecký’s point streak began on Oct. 10, where the Islanders’ 2026 fifth-round pick tallied a five-point game.

Dravecký has recorded a point in nine of the 11 games he’s played. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has impressed this year, tallying 18 points (4G, 14A) on the young season.

The blueliner ranks first in the Ontario Hockey League in points among defensemen. The 18-year-old ranks third on the Storm in points this season.

The D-man has proven to be important on special teams this season, with five power-play points (1G, 4A) and two shorthanded assists. Dravecký has also been a productive d-man, posting a +13 ranking on the year.

CHL

Vladimír Dravecký (Guelph) OHL | 11GP, 4G, 14A, 2PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 8GP, 5-1-2, 1.97GAA, .940SV%, 0SO

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 10GP, 5G, 4A, 22PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 13GP, 6G, 9A, 2PIM

KHL

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow | 11GP, 6-4-0, 1.45GAA, .932SV%, 3SO

SWEDEN

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS HockeyEttan | 5GP, 0G, 1A, 33PIM

Malte Gustafsson | HV71 | 12GP, 0G, 4A, 2PIM

MHL

Artyom Matyuk | Chaika Nizhny Novgorod | 13GP, 2G, 5A, 2PIM

NCAA

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 17PIM

Bobby Cowan | Western Michigan University (NCHC) | 5GP, 3G, 2A, 0PIM

Lincoln Kuehne | Arizona State University (NCHC) | 6GP, 0G, 2A, 0PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka | Minnesota (Big Ten) | 6GP, 2G, 2A, 0PIM

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 6GP, 1G, 3A, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 5GP, 1G, 1A, 2PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM

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