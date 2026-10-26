Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 26, 2026

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LUCA ROMANO’S FIVE-POINT WEEK

Luca Romano tallied five points (3G, 2A) in two games against the Guelph Storm last week.

Romano tallied three points (2G, 1A) against Guelph on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick (74th overall gave Kitchener a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission with a buzzer-beater, beating the goalie stick side with two seconds left.

Seven minutes into the second period, Romano tallied an assist on Luca Santala’s goal to make it 3-2 Kitchener.

Romano gave Kitchener some insurance with his second goal of the game and his fifth of the season. Romano weaved through traffic and sniped a shot off the left post and in.

Romano followed up the three-point performance with a two-point contest on Sunday afternoon against Guelph. Romano netted a goal and tallied an assist in the Rangers’ loss.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-round pick is averaging over a point per game, recording 15 points (6G, 9A) through 13 contests this season. The 19-year-old center has recorded four multi-point performances for the Kitchener Rangers this season.