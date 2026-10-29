Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-4-2) AT MINNESOTA WILD (9-3-2)

8 P.M. | GRAND CASINO ARENA

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The New York Islanders finish their stretch of three straight Central Division opponents on Thursday with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena at 8 p.m.

The Isles are coming off a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and have registered at least one point in six of the last seven games (4-1-2).

Read the full game takeaways here

It was a record night for multiple Isles as goaltender Semyon Varlamov earned his first win since Nov. 14, 2024. Matthew Schaefer played all five minutes in overtime, which is the first recorded time since the NHL started tracking time-on-ice data in 2009-10.

Schaefer extended his point streak to five games and recorded the longest shift by an Islanders skater since TOI became officially tracked. Schaefer’s 32:16 TOI was also a career-high.

Brayden Schenn scored his 300th career goal, Bo Horvat scored in regulation and the shootout and the Islanders picked up their first win in Nashville since Oct. 28, 2017.

The Wild currently have the second most points of any team in the NHL and lead the Central Division.

The Wild just concluded a five-game road trip capped off by three straight wins and are an unblemished 4-0-0 at home.

The Wild are headlined by Kirill Kaprizov who has held his end of the bargain on the eight-year, $136 million contract extension he signed in September of 2025. Kaprizov leads the NHL with 14 goals in 14 games, a league-best 10 of them coming 5-on-5 and is third overall in points (23).