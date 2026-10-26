Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 26, 2026

News, notes and quotes from Islanders practice in Nashville on Monday.

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By Tyler Millen

The New York Islanders were back at practice on Monday at Bridgestone Arena ahead of their meeting with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.  

The Isles defensive pairs rotated during practice, but here’s how the forward lines looked during practice.

Forward Lines

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri  

Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund  

Ondřej Palát – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair  

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee

As for the defensive pairs, Head Coach Pete DeBoer said there haven’t been any decisions made for Tuesday’s game against Nashville.  

“Everything is on the table,” DeBoer said. “It’s the first time we’ve haven’t gotten points in five or six so I think we’re going to look at everything lineup based for tomorrow.”

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PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 26, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 26, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Maccelli, Ritchie Placed On Injured Reserve

In other roster news, the Islanders placed Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 17.  

Both Islanders forwards sustained lower-body injuries against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 17.

As a result, there are now two roster spots available for the Islanders to utilize.

Practice 10/26: Pete DeBoer

Isles Focused On Return To Defensive Identity  

DeBoer was candid about the Isles performance in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday and said his group wasn’t “physically invested.”  

It was evident over the previous 10 games the kind of results DeBoer’s system can yield when the group is playing to its defensive identity as the Isles are still fifth in the NHL with a 2.55 goals-against per game.  

During practice Monday the Isles worked on getting back to its structure and developing the defensive details that have guided a strong start to the season.  

“Winning more battles, that’s a big thing for us,” Ryan Pulock said. “We lost too many battles last night which consistently most of the year we’ve been really good at that and last night was not our best. Just (get) back to playing our right way, managing the puck, getting in on the forecheck, all those things that have given us a chance to win games to start the year.” 

Emil Heineman said the Isles are looking to improve at tracking back in transition and into the defensive zone, dynamics that were apparent in the 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks who are an elite team off the rush.  

Heineman has a point in each of the last three games and plays with a strong defensive identity. He pinpointed the 200-foot effort against the Los Angeles Kings – albeit a 3-2 overtime loss – as a standard for the way the Isles need to play.  

Heineman said getting back to that swarming style of hockey the Isles played against the Kings – as evident by their 43 shots on goal – is something they’re striving for ahead of the matchup against the Predators.  

“We have a lot of experience, a lot of character here that we won’t stop,” Heineman said. “We keep going no matter what. We’re a team that battles together and we’re sticking together so that’s a big part of us.”

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