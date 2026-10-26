Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 26, 2026

Isles Focused On Return To Defensive Identity

DeBoer was candid about the Isles performance in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday and said his group wasn’t “physically invested.”

It was evident over the previous 10 games the kind of results DeBoer’s system can yield when the group is playing to its defensive identity as the Isles are still fifth in the NHL with a 2.55 goals-against per game.

During practice Monday the Isles worked on getting back to its structure and developing the defensive details that have guided a strong start to the season.

“Winning more battles, that’s a big thing for us,” Ryan Pulock said. “We lost too many battles last night which consistently most of the year we’ve been really good at that and last night was not our best. Just (get) back to playing our right way, managing the puck, getting in on the forecheck, all those things that have given us a chance to win games to start the year.”

Emil Heineman said the Isles are looking to improve at tracking back in transition and into the defensive zone, dynamics that were apparent in the 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks who are an elite team off the rush.

Heineman has a point in each of the last three games and plays with a strong defensive identity. He pinpointed the 200-foot effort against the Los Angeles Kings – albeit a 3-2 overtime loss – as a standard for the way the Isles need to play.

Heineman said getting back to that swarming style of hockey the Isles played against the Kings – as evident by their 43 shots on goal – is something they’re striving for ahead of the matchup against the Predators.

“We have a lot of experience, a lot of character here that we won’t stop,” Heineman said. “We keep going no matter what. We’re a team that battles together and we’re sticking together so that’s a big part of us.”