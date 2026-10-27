Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-4-2) AT NASHVILLE PREDATORS (4-3-4)

8 P.M. | BRIDGESTONE ARENA

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN2, MSG+ ON DAZN

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back in action on Tuesday for their first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m.

The Isles had their five-game point streak snapped on Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. The Islanders evened the score three times with goals from Matthew Schaefer, Kyle Palmieri and Brayden Schenn, but the Stars scored three unanswered in the third period.

Read the takeaways from Sunday’s game here

It was the third multi-point performance of the season for Bo Horvat who had a pair of assists against the Stars. Horvat leads the Isles in goals (5), points (12) and has five points over his last four games.

Schenn and Emil Heineman – who registered a secondary assist – extended their point streaks to three games while Schaefer has a point in each of the last four contests.

The matchup with the Predators is part of a four games in six nights stretch for the Isles.

Read more details about Maccelli and Ritchie here

The Predators lost five of their previous six games prior to their impressive 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Nashville scored four power-play goals against the Avs as Ryan O’Reilly recorded four points (2G, 2A), Steven Stamkos had a pair of goals and Filip Forsberg had three points (1G, 2A).