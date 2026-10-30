Schaefer and Pelech Receive Oar, Helmet in Win Over Minnesota

It was a banner night for the Islanders defensive unit as Matthew Schaefer scored twice, including the OT-winner 33 seconds into the extra frame, and Adam Pelech scored his first goal of the season in a 4-3 win over the Minesota Wild on Thursday.
As a result, Schaefer was awarded the oar and Pelech was given the hardest worker helmet in the locker room postgame.
It was a gutsy win for the Islanders, who beat the Central Division leaders. It was also the Isles’ first win of the year when giving up the first goal of the game.
The Islanders were down to five defensemen just under three minutes into the first period as Ryan Pulock – who played a total of 51 seconds – left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.