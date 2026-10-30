Schaefer and Pelech Receive Oar, Helmet in Win Over Minnesota

Despite the injury to Pulock, the Islanders were able to keep a dynamic Wild offense at bay after Eriksson Ek’s opener less than a half a minute in. The Isles showed they can play with an elite team like the wild when they’re playing together within their system.

“Pete [DeBoer] and all of them were talking to us about we got to stick to our style, stick to what works,” Schaefer said. “We got to stick to those systems because when we're in our systems, when we're playing our Islanders hockey, no one can play against us, and it's tough to play against, it frustrates the other teams. I think we just stuck to our game there from the start to the finish, we you know played some good hockey.”

Schaefer didn’t need to play all five minutes of overtime on Thursday and capitalized on his first opportunity in the extra stanza.

His game-winner was a 2-on-1 with Simon Holmström and a perfect blocker side shot on Jesper Wallstedt propelled the Isles to their second straight win. The Isles have secured at least one point in seven of the last eight games (5-1-2).

“I was happy to get that one there, but I mean Pager made a nice play up, and Holmer was going backside, so I just took what I was given,” Schaefer said. “To get a big win against a big team and keep it rolling from Nashville on. I think we just got to keep rolling, learn from this road trip, and keep going.”