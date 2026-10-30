Takeaways: Schaefer’s Three-Point Night Lifts Islanders to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

Matthew Schaefer needed all five minutes to make overtime history Tuesday night. On Thursday, he needed just 33 seconds to end it.

The 19-year-old defenseman scored his second goal of the night in overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild, capping a three-point performance and sending the Isles home with consecutive wins.

Bo Horvat scored on the power play and Adam Pelech added a third-period goal as the Islanders finished their three-game trip through the Central Division with four of a possible six points.

“That was maybe our most complete game of the year.” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said postgame. “Come in on the road against this team with their record here and what they've looked like all year and to go down a man early in the game like that and play short. Gutsy effort by our group.”

Joel Eriksson Ek, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota, which forced overtime on Boldy’s goal with 3:53 remaining in regulation.

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 of 25 shots in the win. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 22 of 26 for the Wild.