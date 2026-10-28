Takeaways: Varlamov Leads Isles to 4-3 Shootout Win in Nashville

For over two years, Semyon Varlamov waited to celebrate another NHL win. On Tuesday night, the Islanders goaltender finally welcomed his teammates back to his crease for victory hugs after a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators.

It came in the wake of two partial knee replacements, two conditioning starts with the Bridgeport Islanders last April and too many rehab sessions to count, but it was all worth it for Tuesday's two points.

It was a celebration exactly 712 days in the making.

“It's an amazing feeling, a very special moment,” Varlamov said. “A year ago, to be honest with you, I didn't see this coming. It was such a grind, like the last two years, to get to this point when you have the opportunity to play and then compete at the highest level in the world. I mean, I'm very thankful for this opportunity.”

Varlamov stopped 20-of-23 shots in the win, and kept a clean sheet in the shootout, including a nifty poke check on Ryan O’Reilly.