Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-4-2) VS EDMONTON OILERS (9-2-2)

2:00 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders host their first matinee game of the season at UBS Arena in a Halloween clash against the Pacific Division leading Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Isles meeting with the Oilers is the second of three straight games against teams in first place in their divisions. The Islanders are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Central Division leading Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Matthew Schaefer had three points (2G, 1A) and recorded the OT-winner 33 seconds into the extra stanza. The Islanders also received goals from Bo Horvat on the power play and Adam Pelech’s first of the season in their second straight win.

Read a full game recap here

Schaefer matched his career best point streak at six games and has eight points (4G, 4A) in that span.

The Isles have secured at least one point in seven of the last eight games (5-1-2) and are tied in points with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders play host to an Oilers team paced by Connor McDavid who’s having one of the best starts to a season in NHL history.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner leads the NHL in points (36) and assists (28) in just 13 games. McDavid also has eight goals and averaging 2.77 points per game.

McDavid has at least one assist in all 13 games this year, which is an NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak.

His running mate Leon Draisaitl is tied for second in the NHL with 24 points (12G, 12A) and leads the league with six power play goals.

It’s a Halloween celebration at UBS Arena and fans are encouraged to wear their costumes. Fans can also participate by trick-or-treating at The Park on the Plaza, visiting the slightly spooky maze at Belmont Park Village and taking part in a scavenger hunt at the arena.

Read all the events and activities for Saturday’s Halloween Celebration here