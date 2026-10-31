Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

The Islanders return to UBS Arena following a three-game road trip for a Halloween matchup against the Oilers (2:00, MSGSN)

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By Tyler Millen

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-4-2) VS EDMONTON OILERS (9-2-2) 

2:00 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS  

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN 

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP 

The New York Islanders host their first matinee game of the season at UBS Arena in a Halloween clash against the Pacific Division leading Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 2 p.m. 

The Isles meeting with the Oilers is the second of three straight games against teams in first place in their divisions. The Islanders are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Central Division leading Minnesota Wild on Thursday.  

Matthew Schaefer had three points (2G, 1A) and recorded the OT-winner 33 seconds into the extra stanza. The Islanders also received goals from Bo Horvat on the power play and Adam Pelech’s first of the season in their second straight win.  

Read a full game recap here 

Schaefer matched his career best point streak at six games and has eight points (4G, 4A) in that span.  

The Isles have secured at least one point in seven of the last eight games (5-1-2) and are tied in points with the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division.  

The Islanders play host to an Oilers team paced by Connor McDavid who’s having one of the best starts to a season in NHL history.  

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner leads the NHL in points (36) and assists (28) in just 13 games. McDavid also has eight goals and averaging 2.77 points per game.  

McDavid has at least one assist in all 13 games this year, which is an NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak.  

His running mate Leon Draisaitl is tied for second in the NHL with 24 points (12G, 12A) and leads the league with six power play goals.  

It’s a Halloween celebration at UBS Arena and fans are encouraged to wear their costumes. Fans can also participate by trick-or-treating at The Park on the Plaza, visiting the slightly spooky maze at Belmont Park Village and taking part in a scavenger hunt at the arena.  

Read all the events and activities for Saturday’s Halloween Celebration here

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PROJECTED LINEUP 

Defenseman Ryan Pulock played just two shifts and 51 seconds of total time-on-ice against the Wild. He did not return after leaving the game with an upper-body injury less than three minutes into the first period.  

Head Coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on Pulock following the game.  

The Islanders held an off day on Friday and won’t hold a morning skate on Saturday with the early start time, so stay tuned during pregame warmups for full lines.

ISLANDERS SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYING CRITICAL ROLE 

Not only are the Islanders being tested against some of the best overall teams in this recent stretch, their special teams have risen to the occasion.  

The Islanders have the fifth best penalty killing unit in the NHL at 86.4 percent and are 20-for-22 over the seven games on the PK.  

The Isles held the Wild – a top 10 power play team – to a 0-for-3 mark on Thursday and contained the Predators who are third in the league in power play percentage to a 1-for-5 showing.  

They’ll match up against an Oilers team that’s first in the NHL with a 35.7 percent success rate on the power play. Seven different Oilers have a power play goal including Vasily Podkolzin’s (8G, 5A) three man-up tallies.  

Conversely, Horvat – who has seven points in his last six games (3G, 4A) – has four of the seven power play goals the Islanders have scored this season with one of those coming against the Wild.

SCOUTING THE OILERS

In addition to McDavid and Draisaitl’s excellence, Evan Bouchard leads all NHL defensemen in points (22), goals (7) and has the third most assists (15) by a blueliner.  

Edmonton is a perfect 5-0-0 on the road this season and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games but the Islanders are 14-1-3 against the Oilers at home since 2000 according to Isles statistician Eric Hornick. The Isles swept the season series last year and are 4-0-1 against the Oilers at UBS Arena.  

Edmonton has a dynamic offense and are tied for an NHL best 56 goals as McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard have accounted for 57.75 percent of the Oilers total point production. 

The Oilers have taken a hit injury wise as goaltender Devon Levi – who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason – was placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 23. Forward Zach Hyman was placed on IR with a stiff neck on Wednesday. 

The Oilers will rely on Tristan Jarry who is 3-1-2 with a .889 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average to carry the load as they called up Matt Tomkins from Bakersfield (AHL).

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