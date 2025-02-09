Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Wild 6-3

The New York Islanders are going into the 4 Nations Face-Off on a sour note, falling 6-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A), Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee had the Islanders up 3-1 midway through the second period, but the Wild scored five unanswered goals to send the Isles into the break on two straight losses.

“Same thing as last night, we're kind of right there and obviously in a much better spot,” Nelson said. “We somehow have to find a way to kind of weather that little push that they have and not allow them to get back front and have that big difference.”

The loss extended the Islanders’ winless skid against Minnesota to seven games (0-6-1) and was a missed opportunity on a day where the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens all lost in regulation.

As of Saturday night, the Islanders (57 points) are four points back of the Red Wings (61 points) for the second wild card. The Blue Jackets (60 points), Bruins (60 points) and Rangers (58 points) stand between them and a playoff spot.