Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 3-2 in OT 

Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo score, but Isles fall to Rangers in preseason action at UBS Arena

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders fell to the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime on Monday at UBS Arena in their final home preseason game.

It wasn’t for lack of effort – the Isles outshot the Rangers 32-19 – but the Islanders came up short after Noah Laba scored at the 1:01 mark of the extra frame to win the preseason contest for the Rangers. Anthony Duclair (1G, 1A) and Tony DeAngelo put up goals for the Islanders, while Will Cuylle (1G, 1A) and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Rangers in regulation.

“I like the chances we had,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s just a matter of confidence around the net and maybe a little bit of a finishing touch.”.

NYR at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- Matthew Schaefer looked solid again in his third preseason game, racking up 10 shot attempts in 20:39 TOI. Hi most noteworthy play of the night was an impressive backcheck to thwart a Matt Rempe scoring chance. Schaefer hustled to catch up with Rempe, who stepped out of the penalty box and into a breakaway, dove and laid out his stick to sweep the puck away without taking a penalty. The 18-year-old blueliner said the read was a combination of instinct and timing, crediting David Rittich for making the stop.

- David Rittich played a full 60 minutes and overtime according to plan, allowing three goals on 19 shots. Rittich said he felt me made a few bad reads and but Roy said that despite that, he has full trust in Rittich and his ability to compete well.

NYR@NYI: Duclair scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

- Emil Heineman brought some physicality and grit against the Rangers, leading the team with four hits including a quality check in the neutral zone on Laba. Roy emphasized how important Heineman’s physicality was – not just on his line with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin – but for the team as a whole.

“He brings that speed and quality of shot, but also that physicality and that grit,” Roy said. “It’ll be a good fit for that line.”

- Duclair had a solid outing in his second consecutive preseason game, recording a two-point game (1G, 1A). In the process Duclair extended his goal streak to two games and skated with energy all night. Duclair recorded three shots on goal in 15:35 TOI on a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Their time together was short-lived last season, but the chemistry Duclair and Barzal showed early was on display. Barzal chipped a centering feed to Duclair, whose shot fluttered over the right shoulder of Igor Sheshterkin and trickled into the back of the net to tie the game. Roy had a positive assessment postgame, saying that Duclair had a solid outing in putting quality shots on net and skated well.

NYR@NYI: DeAngelo scores goal against Dylan Garand

- The Isles had two power plays on Monday night, going 0-for-2 with four shots, after they didn’t have a chance on the man advantage in Friday’s tilt against the Devils. Roy said although they couldn’t convert, he was pleased with the puck movement.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders wrap preseason action with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night on the road. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 3-2 (OT) preseason loss to the New York Rangers on September 29, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders and Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

