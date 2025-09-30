Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 3-2 in OT 

The New York Islanders fell to the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime on Monday at UBS Arena in their final home preseason game.

It wasn’t for lack of effort – the Isles outshot the Rangers 32-19 – but the Islanders came up short after Noah Laba scored at the 1:01 mark of the extra frame to win the preseason contest for the Rangers. Anthony Duclair (1G, 1A) and Tony DeAngelo put up goals for the Islanders, while Will Cuylle (1G, 1A) and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Rangers in regulation.

“I like the chances we had,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s just a matter of confidence around the net and maybe a little bit of a finishing touch.”.