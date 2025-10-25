Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flyers 4-3 in Shootout

The New York Islanders extended their point streak to five games on Saturday, but fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Matvei Michkov scored the game-deciding goal in the third round of the shootout to snap the Isles winning streak. New York is 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Simon Holmstrom (SHG), Anthony Duclair and Max Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders, while the Flyers got a three-point game from Trevor Zegras (2G, 1A) and a two-point day (1G, 1A) from Christian Dvorak.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 of 26 in the loss, while Samuel Ersson stopped 23 of 26 in the win.