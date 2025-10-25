Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flyers 4-3 in Shootout

- The Islanders built an early 2-0 lead, led 3-2 in the third period and did not trail in regulation, but couldn’t close out the Flyers on Saturday like they did against Edmonton and San Jose. Holmstrom said he felt maybe the team “turned it down” as the Flyers were making a push – and there’s a lesson in there for the Isles.
“You got to play 60 minutes like we did against Detroit,” Holmstrom said. “Can't really turn it off against any team in this league. We just have to keep building.”
- Holmstrom was back to his sneaky shorthanded ways on Saturday, scoring a shorty to give the Isles a 1-0 lead. Holmstrom picked Owen Tippett’s pocket in the defensive zone and rushed up the ice on a two-on-one rush with JG Pageau. Holmstrom, who scored five shorthanded goals in 2023-24, showcased his shot, beating Ersson clean from the circle high blocker. The goal extended Holmstrom’s point streak to three games (2G, 2A).
The Islanders nearly had a second shorthanded goal in the second period, with Pageau and Holmstrom working the puck to Adam Pelech, who clanked the crossbar. Ultimately the shorthanded unit couldn’t hold off the Flyers, as Zegras’ second goal – tied the score in the third. The Isles PK went 2-for-3 on the afternoon.