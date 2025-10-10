Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Penguins in Season Opener 

The New York Islanders fought hard, but ultimately fell short in a season-opening 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Justin Brazeau broke a 3-3 tie at 14:21 of the third period to spoil a night of several milestones for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer recorded his first NHL point with a primary assist on Jonathan Drouin's first goal as an Islander, while Max Shabanov found the back of the net in his NHL debut. Kyle Palmieri rounded out the scoresheet for the Isles. Harrison Brunicke scored in his NHL debut for the Penguins, while Evgeni Malkin (PPG) and Sidney Crosby (PPG) found the back of the net.

“I thought we played a good game, well enough to win,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “But we're not here for moral victories. We want to win games, and we're certainly not satisfied.”

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24-of-28 shots in the loss, while Tristan Jarry stopped 34-of-37 shots in the win for the Penguins, who improved to 2-0-0 on the season.