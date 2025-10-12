Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Capitals in Home Opener

The New York Islanders dug themselves into a 4-0 hole and couldn’t climb their way out, as they dropped their home opener 4-2 to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Matthew Schaefer’s first NHL goal made it a memorable night for Islanders fans while Anthony Duclair’s power-play goal accounted for the Islanders scoring. However it wasn’t enough to overcome goals from Washington’s Aliaksei Protas (2G, 1A), Martin Fehérváry and Ryan Leonard.

“The big thing with me is that I love to win and I thought we battled back, and I thought it was a great fight back, but we could have come out a little hotter,” Schaefer said. “We’re going to see what we could have done better and learn for next time.”

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 25 of 29 shots, while Logan Thompson made 34 saves on 36 shots faced.