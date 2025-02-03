Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-3 Decision to Panthers

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders fell behind in the opening minute, as they won a defensive draw but failed to clear the zone, allowing Verhaeghe to receive a pass from Reinhart and shelf a backhand past Skarek to take a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the game.

The Panthers doubled their lead when Skarek made a pad save on Gustav Forsling, but the rebound darted in the direction of Verhaeghe, who was rushing down the left side and beat Skarek to make it 2-0 at the 12:52 mark of the frame.

“Too many turnovers,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said of the first period. “When I look at the first two goals, you can’t turn over pucks against teams like this.”

In a rebound effort to start the second period, the Isles grabbed one back when Tony DeAngelo’s shot was saved by Knight, and MacLean chipped the loose puck in front of the crease to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 3:10 mark of the frame.

Anthony Duclair drew a holding penalty and the Isles were opportunistic in the waning seconds of the man advantage. A rebound popped out on the left side of Knight for Pageau to swoop in and bury it to tie the score at the 10:00 mark.

Skarek made a huge glove save on a sharp shot from Nate Schmidt at the point, giving the Isles some momentum. Gatcomb sprung out of the box after serving a hooking penalty and while his initial shot was saved by Knight, Max Tsyplakov got the puck to Adam Pelech at the point, and Gatcomb was able to deflect his shot past Knight to take a 3-2 lead at the 14:51 mark.

“I loved the way we bounced back as a team,” Roy said. “I loved the pushback that we had going into that second and third period.”

The momentum shifted back to the Cats, as they clawed back and took the lead in the span of 1:17. Rodrigues found the equalizer at 17:52 of the second period with a backhand past a diving Skarek, and Reinhart wristed a shot in tight to take a 4-3 lead at the 19:09 mark of the frame.

Verhaeghe capped off a hat trick when he found open space at the left circle and zipped a shot past Skarek to take a 5-3 lead with 9:19 left in the game.

Tkachuk secured the win with an empty net goal with 1:39 remaining.

“There’s a reason they won the Stanley Cup,” Roy said. “They’re a team that plays the right way and are disciplined in their structure. I think we learned a lot from that game tonight.”