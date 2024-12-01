Takeaways: Islanders Blank Buffalo 3-0

Sorokin stops all 29 shots in first shutout of the season and Holmstrom scores two goals

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders were in need of a big win and got the job done on Saturday night, blanking the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 at UBS Arena.

Simon Holmstrom (2G) and Anders Lee (PPG) scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made all 29 saves for the first Islanders shutout since April 6 of last season. James Reimer made 17 of 19 saves in the loss for Buffalo, as the Isles lead the season series over their Eastern Conference opponent 2-0-0.

"I think we deserved that game," Holmstrom said. "Sorokin had one hell of a game, and I thought we as a team did a had a really solid effort as well."

The win snapped the Islanders three-game winless skid and meant the team picked up three of four possible points in a back-to-back weekend set.

The first period was scoreless after Matt Martin’s goal was ruled offsides after a lengthy review, but the Islanders got two big goals in the middle frame. Lee redirected a Kyle Palmieri shot into the net to get the Isles on the board 1-0 on the power play at the 7:23 mark of the second period.

Lee continued to contribute, sending a cross-ice feed to Holmstrom, who deposited his sixth goal of the season with a changeup on a one-timer off the rush. Up 2-0 after 40 minutes of action, the Isles entered the third period with the lead for the 15th time in 25 games and were able to lock it down.

The Isles looked more poised in confident overall in the final frame, which was important after they allowed multiple goals in their last three third periods and the game-winning goal in the third in five of seven of their last games coming into Saturday’s tilt.

Holmstrom put the game away with an empty-netter for his second goal of the game, and his fourth goal in his last two games. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

BUF at NYI | Recap

SOROKIN POSTS FIRST SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON

Ilya Sorokin has been solid all season, but his stellar performance tonight gave the team in front of him the boost of confidence to hold a third period lead.

"Ilya was just phenomenal tonight," Lee said. "He comes up with huge saves in critical moments, really solid him on out."

Sorokin turned aside all 13 shots to weather Buffalo’s third period push, as the Isles were unfazed in a five-on-six to protect the shutout. Sorokin came up big early in the third, stopping a Dylan Cozens blast with his blocker on a two-on-one with Ryan McLeod. Roy identified that save as the game-changer, playing a major role in the team’s strong performance in the final frame.

"That huge save at the start of the third period, I thought that was the key of the game," Roy said. “That was a big save for us. It brought a lot of energy, set the tone for the period, and I thought from there, we were really solid."

With his 101st career win, Sorokin tied Thomas Greiss for fifth most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

BUF@NYI: Holmstrom scores goal against James Reimer

HOLMSTROM SHINES ON TOP LINE

Holmstrom’s got a hot stick in these last two games, coming away from Saturday’s contest with his second career multi-goal performance recorded in consecutive nights.

The 23-year-old winger rose to the occasion and exploded offensively playing on a line with Lee and Bo Horvat, scoring four goals in two games on that line.

"Sliding him in has been seamless, he's been keeping the puck alive for all of us and that's why I think we're working really well," Lee said. "He's such a solid player, he's really smart, understands the game. He's got great skills."

Holmstrom has displayed confidence through a full 60, as he drove to the net early in the second and was denied by Reimer and finished the contest with 18:55 TOI, four shots (two on goal, two missed) and a blocked shot.

"I've played with those two guys before, so I felt pretty confident going in there," Holmstrom said. "We have a lot of guys out right now, so someone's got to step up. And getting that chance, I've got to take it."

SPECIAL TEAMS BOUNCE BACK

The Islanders had a positive night on both sides of special teams, as their power play went 1-for-3 and their penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The power play got going after a seven-game stretch where it went 1-for-14, as Lee’s PPG opened the scoring in the second period. After Friday’s 5-4 OT loss where the power play went 0-for-3, Roy emphasized the importance of a strong power play, so he was pleased to see his team come up big on the man advantage, moving the puck quickly with Palmieri placing a perfect pass on Lee’s stick in front of the net.

"That's what we needed," Roy said. "The guys know that the power play has to be a difference maker. It's momentum too. When you have a good power play, you've got good buzz."

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at UBS Arena.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • With a two-point performance against the Sabres, Lee has five points (2G, 3A) in his last two games.
  • Brock Nelson led the Isles with six shots on goal.
  • Matt Martin had a team-leading seven hits.
  • Bo Horvat went 17-for-26 (73%) in the dot.

LINEUP NOTES

The Islanders dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards on Saturday.

JG Pageau (day to day, lower body) missed his second consecutive game, while Pierre Engvall sat as a healthy scratch.

Kyle MacLean was elevated to a line with Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom in Engvall’s place.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Captain Anders Lee on a feel-good performance after the Isles went 1-4-2 in their last seven and 0-2-1 in the last three heading into Saturday:

“We needed to get the last week off our backs a little bit. It was tough sledding, it wasn't fun at all. Winning a hockey game is fun."

NEXT GAME

The Islanders have two days between games before they take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

