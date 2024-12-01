Takeaways: Islanders Blank Buffalo 3-0

The New York Islanders were in need of a big win and got the job done on Saturday night, blanking the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 at UBS Arena.

Simon Holmstrom (2G) and Anders Lee (PPG) scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made all 29 saves for the first Islanders shutout since April 6 of last season. James Reimer made 17 of 19 saves in the loss for Buffalo, as the Isles lead the season series over their Eastern Conference opponent 2-0-0.

"I think we deserved that game," Holmstrom said. "Sorokin had one hell of a game, and I thought we as a team did a had a really solid effort as well."

The win snapped the Islanders three-game winless skid and meant the team picked up three of four possible points in a back-to-back weekend set.

The first period was scoreless after Matt Martin’s goal was ruled offsides after a lengthy review, but the Islanders got two big goals in the middle frame. Lee redirected a Kyle Palmieri shot into the net to get the Isles on the board 1-0 on the power play at the 7:23 mark of the second period.

Lee continued to contribute, sending a cross-ice feed to Holmstrom, who deposited his sixth goal of the season with a changeup on a one-timer off the rush. Up 2-0 after 40 minutes of action, the Isles entered the third period with the lead for the 15th time in 25 games and were able to lock it down.

The Isles looked more poised in confident overall in the final frame, which was important after they allowed multiple goals in their last three third periods and the game-winning goal in the third in five of seven of their last games coming into Saturday’s tilt.

Holmstrom put the game away with an empty-netter for his second goal of the game, and his fourth goal in his last two games. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets this season.