Takeaways from Darche's Preseason Presser 

Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche on injury updates, Matthew Schaefer earning a spot on Opening Night and overall team readiness

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Shortly after announcing the New York Islanders 23-man roster, General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche met with the media on Monday to deliver a state-of-the-team.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER EARNED HIS SPOT

It’s a rarity for an 18-year-old defenseman to crack an NHL roster in his draft year, but Matthew Schaefer willed his way to earn a spot in the season opener.

Schaefer’s on-ice skills are undeniable - his elite skating, hockey IQ and athleticism stood out in camp - but they weren’t the sole reason why he earned the opportunity. Darche said Schaefer’s maturity was a contributing factor.

“Being an 18-year-old playing professional hockey in the NHL in a market like New York, his maturity really gave me confidence that it won’t be an issue,” Darche said. “That’s what comforts me, he’s ready for this. We’ll start the season and see where it goes. “He’s proven that he deserves to be in the lineup on Thursday vs Pittsburgh.”

There were learning curves along the way in camp and preseason, but Schaefer’s resilience and adaptability stood out to Darche, who cited how he wasn’t rattled by mistakes when he faced an NHL-heavy Philadelphia Flyers team in his fourth preseason contest.

ASSESSMENT ON ISAIAH GEORGE

The Islanders ultimately chose to carry seven defenseman instead of eight, meaning that defenseman Isaiah George will start the year in Bridgeport.

Darche made it clear that George had a strong camp and has a bright future, but the decision came down to the 21-year-old defenseman needing more minutes for his development. He’ll get those in Bridgeport rather sitting in the press box as a healthy scratch on Long Island.

“I’d rather have him play,” Darche said. “I’d be surprised if I don’t see him here during the year at some point. He’s done a great job.”

George played in 33 NHL games for the Islanders last season, putting up five points (1G, 4A).

2025-26 Islanders Roster Announcement: Mathieu Darche

INJURY UPDATES ON CAL RITCHIE, SEMYON VARLAMOV AND PIERRE ENGVALL

Darche provided updates and clarity on injured players.

Pierre Engvall, who had offseason hip surgery, is skating on his own and will be evaluated by doctors next week. Engvall will begin the season with an injured, non-roster designation.

Semyon Varlamov is working his way back from knee surgery, skating on his own on a daily basis. Varlamov will start the season on regular injured reserve.

Calum Ritchie is dealing with an upper-body injury that Darche considered “minor” and should be good to go in a few days. The 20-year-old center will also start the season with an injured, non-roster designation. Ritchie had a strong camp and Head Coach Patrick Roy utilized him at center, liking his development and two-way game, but Darche said there’s a possibility Ritchie could also see time at wing when with the Islanders.

“He had a great camp,” Darche said. “He competed, he can make plays on the power play and he was responsible both ways.”

DARCHE IMPRESSED WITH THE PACE OF CAMP

The Islanders had a positive attitude, high motivation and an enthusiasm in training camp this year, which ramped up as camp progressed.

Darche and Roy are both believers in a high compete level in practice, which translates to success in games. Darche said the energy level elevated throughout camp, which was a positive sign in the GM’s eyes. He enjoyed watching players cheer for each other when goals were scored, as the players as a collective were in good spirits while working hard.

“I want our practice standards to be high, and they kept getting better as we progressed,” Darche said. “There’s more life in practice.”

The Islanders ended the preseason slate on a strong note, as Darche liked the way the team played in the 3-2 OT loss to the Rangers on Monday and the 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. With the season kicking off on Thursday, Darche said the team is ready and he feels the same excitement as the players.

