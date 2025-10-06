Takeaways from Darche’s Preseason Presser 

Shortly after announcing the New York Islanders 23-man roster, General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche met with the media on Monday to deliver a state-of-the-team.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER EARNED HIS SPOT

It’s a rarity for an 18-year-old defenseman to crack an NHL roster in his draft year, but Matthew Schaefer willed his way to earn a spot in the season opener.

Schaefer’s on-ice skills are undeniable - his elite skating, hockey IQ and athleticism stood out in camp - but they weren’t the sole reason why he earned the opportunity. Darche said Schaefer’s maturity was a contributing factor.

“Being an 18-year-old playing professional hockey in the NHL in a market like New York, his maturity really gave me confidence that it won’t be an issue,” Darche said. “That’s what comforts me, he’s ready for this. We’ll start the season and see where it goes. “He’s proven that he deserves to be in the lineup on Thursday vs Pittsburgh.”

There were learning curves along the way in camp and preseason, but Schaefer’s resilience and adaptability stood out to Darche, who cited how he wasn’t rattled by mistakes when he faced an NHL-heavy Philadelphia Flyers team in his fourth preseason contest.

ASSESSMENT ON ISAIAH GEORGE

The Islanders ultimately chose to carry seven defenseman instead of eight, meaning that defenseman Isaiah George will start the year in Bridgeport.

Darche made it clear that George had a strong camp and has a bright future, but the decision came down to the 21-year-old defenseman needing more minutes for his development. He’ll get those in Bridgeport rather sitting in the press box as a healthy scratch on Long Island.

“I’d rather have him play,” Darche said. “I’d be surprised if I don’t see him here during the year at some point. He’s done a great job.”

George played in 33 NHL games for the Islanders last season, putting up five points (1G, 4A).