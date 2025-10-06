Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2025-26 season. The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
The Islanders open the 2025-26 season on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FORWARDS (14)
Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair
Marc Gatcomb
Emil Heineman
Simon Holmstrom
Bo Horvat
Anders Lee
Kyle MacLean
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Max Shabanov
Max Tsyplakov
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Adam Boqvist
Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov
Matthew Schaefer
GOALTENDERS (2)
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Additionally, defenseman Isaiah George has been loaned to Bridgeport (AHL). Players on Injured non-roster include Pierre Engvall, Daylan Kuefler, Jesse Nurmi and Calum Ritchie. Ethan Bear and Semyon Varlamov are on Injured Reserve.