Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2025-26 season. The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Islanders open the 2025-26 season on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

FORWARDS (14)

Mathew Barzal

Casey Cizikas

Jonathan Drouin

Anthony Duclair

Marc Gatcomb

Emil Heineman

Simon Holmstrom

Bo Horvat

Anders Lee

Kyle MacLean

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Max Shabanov

Max Tsyplakov

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Adam Boqvist

Tony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov

Matthew Schaefer

GOALTENDERS (2)

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Additionally, defenseman Isaiah George has been loaned to Bridgeport (AHL). Players on Injured non-roster include Pierre Engvall, Daylan Kuefler, Jesse Nurmi and Calum Ritchie. Ethan Bear and Semyon Varlamov are on Injured Reserve.