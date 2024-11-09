Sutter Honored by Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Brent Sutter was overwhelmed with gratitude on Friday, reflecting on his time with the New York Islanders after being named the newest inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m obviously and certainly very, very honored,” Sutter said. “It’s not something you ever think about or expect it and when [Islanders President and General Manager] Lou [Lamoriello] called me and let me know… I was pretty emotional through it all.”

It was a different – and preferable – feeling to that of being an overwhelmed teenager attending his first Islanders Training Camp in 1980.

“The first day I was so nervous and threw up all over the training room,” Sutter said with a laugh. “It wasn’t a great start.”

It was only up from there for Sutter, who was drafted 17th overall by the Islanders in 1980 and hit great heights with the Islanders over parts of 12 seasons with the team.

How great? Sutter is near the top of almost every Islanders statistical record. His 610 points are sixth all-time. His 287 goals are tied for fifth and his 323 assists are ninth. Even his 761 penalty minutes are 12th all-time, a toughness likely born out of having six hockey playing brothers and working on the farm in Viking, AB. He also served as the fourth captain in team history, wearing the C from 1987 to 1991.