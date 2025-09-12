Shabanov “Followed His Heart” to Sign with Isles, Excited to Dive Into Hockey in North America

Maxim Shabanov reported to New York Islanders Rookie Camp this week, energized and ready to make the jump to the NHL after spending his whole life and professional hockey career in Russia.

“I chose America because it’s every kid’s dream to play in the NHL,” Shabanov said via translator – and fellow Isles prospect – Gleb Veremyev. “I want to challenge myself.”

The skilled Russian forward was one of the most coveted free agents over the offseason, but Shabanov chose to live out his NHL dream with the Islanders, signing a one-year deal on July 2.

“I like the Islanders and I had good conversations,” Shabanov said via Veremyev. “I followed my heart to come here.”

Shabanov played at a point-per-game pace last season with the Kontinental Hockey League’s Traktor Chelyabinsk, putting up 67 points (23G, 44A) in 65 games and was as the league’s third-leading scorer. That production comes despite his 5’9,” 167 lbs. frame, as the crafty forward doesn’t shy away from the physical play.

“I strong,” Shabanov said.

Although it’s only been two days of camp, Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rocky Thompson said the 24-year-old been a standout player in practice, particularly on checking drills.

“He kind of pops off the page at you,” Thompson said. “And he should, he’s a little bit older and has the pedigree of playing in the KHL. You can see his skillset in the drills we’re doing.”

Two days of camp is a small sample size of hockey in North America, but Shabanov has been adjusting well and is excited about the North American style of play.

“I feel good,” Shabanov said via translator. “I like the smaller rink, it’s a faster game and that’s the way I like to play.”

It’s evident that Shabanov is bonding with fellow players at Rookie Camp off the bat including Veremyev, who speaks fluent Russian as the son of Russian immigrants. In the spirit of teamwork, Veremyev stood in as a translator to help Shabanov speak to the media for the first time on Friday.

Jumping into the media scrum to listen was Matthew Schaefer, who patiently waited to ask a question.

“I got one here,” Schaefer said with a laugh. “What’s your daily routine for your hair?”

Veremyev relayed the joke that Shabanov has a stylist for his hair, to which Schaefer quipped that he needs.

Although the language barrier presents a challenge, humor has been an easy way for Shabanov to fit right into the group as well as the coaching staff.

“I talk to him about stuff and try to tell him things,” Schaefer said. “But you don’t even have to talk to him sometimes, he’s funny and great to be around.”

“I just say jokes to him and see if he picks up on it,” Thompson said. “He laughed at one of mine so far, so maybe he knows more [English] than he’s letting on.”

Shabanov’s English is a work in progress. After the second day of camp, he said he’s trying to mingle with guys and pick up on things as best he can. Shabanov is planning to fully take advantage of team resources by working with a translator – aside from Veremyev – to better learn the language.

There was an allure for Shabanov to choose the Islanders, as several Russians being on the team – Alexander Romanov, Max Tsyplakov, Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov – factored into the decision. Tsyplakov, who made the same jump last season after seven years in the KHL, serves as a footprint to follow in for Shabanov and became a good friend over the summer.

“I knew [Tysplakov] well in the KHL and the other Russian guys are helping me get acclimated and moved in here,” Shabanov said via a translator.

The process of scouting Shabanov was a lengthy one. Islanders lead European scouting Jim Paliafito led the charge in the pursuit of the Russian forward for a couple years and after the KHL top performer signed with the Islanders, the relationship building continued with Head Coach Patrick Roy and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Back in Russia we were able to do zoom calls and when I came here, I was able to meet the staff [in-person],” Shabanov said via translator. “I’ve been able to build a relationship to the best I can.”

As far as his role in the Islanders lineup, Shabanov said it’s not for him to comment on. He’s laser focused on working hard and learning as much as he can each day at Rookie Camp.

“I feel good, everything is a bit new but I’m feeling ready. I’m ready to go,” Shabanov said. “They’re teaching me how to develop just like everyone else, just the small things.”