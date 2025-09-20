Rittich Raves About Long Island Early into Training Camp

David Rittich is known as ‘Big Save Dave’ for a reason.

The veteran netminder made his first a big save - the first of many – with the Islanders on Friday against Maxim Shabanov on a penalty shot in a training camp scrimmage.

Yes, it’s early and the stakes of training camp scrimmage are far below what’s to come in the regular season, but Rittich is settling in with his new team after he signed a one-year deal with the Isles on July 1.

“I’m excited to be here,” Rittich said. “With the scrimmage today, it was good to get that in before our first preseason game. It’s been great here so far.”

The veteran netminder heard plenty of great things about the organization, dating back a couple years before his decision to sign with the team.

The source, LA Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller, who spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Islanders (2019-22) before joining the Kings organization. Rittich spent the past two seasons in LA, where Hiller was happy to tell the netminder about his previous home.

“He told me it’s a pretty nice organization,” Rittich said. “And about the players who he had here. I’ve heard great stories, great things and I made my decision to come here.”

In the weeks leading up to training camp, Rittich spent a good chunk of the summer attending informal captain’s skates to get quality workouts in with his new teammates. Two days into camp, he’s settled in and has got a good feel for the team.

“Teammates are great, everyone is super friendly,” Rittich said. “It’s been awesome so far for me and my family.”