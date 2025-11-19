Ritchie Earns Iron Man Mask in 3-2 Win Over Dallas

Following a grinding 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night on the road, Cal Ritchie was the recipient of the Iron Man Mask, postgame locker room award.

Ritchie earned his second career NHL goal and first goal as an Islander with the opening tally, becoming the 410th player in franchise history to score for the Islanders.

Ryan Pulock chipped the puck over to Ritchie along the half wall. Ritchie made a smart pass to Duclair from the left dot before driving to the net – ready to receive the pass that he capitalized on with a one-timer past Jake Oettinger to open the scoring.

“He’s been doing some good things, forechecking, holding the puck down low,” Pulock said. “Tonight, obviously a couple good plays by him and then Duclair to get back to him, it was a good finish.”