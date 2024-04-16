Resilient Isles Beat Odds to Clinch Playoff Berth

The Islanders fans at Prudential Center we’re chanting “We Want Playoffs” as the clock wound down on Monday night.

The Isles, in both their words and their actions in a 4-1 win, which clinched a playoff berth and third place in the Metropolitan Division, reciprocated the feeling.

“We want playoffs too, don't worry,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the game. “We're like them.”

The Islanders have clinched a playoff berth for a second straight season and for the fifth time in the past six year. They’ll face the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the playoffs, meeting for the second straight season and the third time in the past six playoffs.

While clinching in game 81 was slightly ahead of schedule from securing last year’s spot in game 82, the Islanders were the first to acknowledge the long and hard road to get to this point.

“We were challenged with that a lot this year,” Captain Anders Lee said. “The biggest thing was that we came to the rink every day and we worked hard. It was tough at times to feel like we were going to pull ourselves out of it. We always believed in it but you still have to go out there and perform and make it happen and just really proud of this group for sticking with one another and committing to the goal at hand and putting ourselves into the playoffs.”