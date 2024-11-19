Northwell Nurse Celebrates Being Cancer-Free at Islanders Day of Beauty

In what was supposed to be the happiest time of her life in the days leading up to her wedding, Lauren Doda faced a difficult breast cancer diagnosis in July 2022. Now cancer-free and happily married to her husband Bob who carried her through it, Doda was filled with emotion when looking back on how her battle with breast cancer began.

“We had our wedding five days after my diagnosis, and only his and my immediate family were aware,” Doda said. “Looking back at the wedding videos, to see the looks we gave each other, through thick or thin and in sickness and in health was defined in that very moment.”

Upon returning from their honeymoon, the newlyweds knew the intense journey that was in store, but they were facing it together as a unit.

“Landing at JFK after our honeymoon, the tears started flowing for both of us because we knew that when we got back, we’d be doing PET scans and MRIs and figuring out the treatment plan,” Doda said.

Bob kept her in good spirits during rigorous testing and treatments. He’d make her laugh on each drive to the hospital, pamper her when she was sore from chemo, and watched Beatles documentaries her during chemotherapy sessions.

“People at the cancer center during infusions would comment on how we were just two silly kids, sitting there getting treatment, one with no hair,” Doda said with a smile. “I could not have asked for anyone better to be at my side.”

Doda had a unique experience as a cancer patient and a healthcare worker. She’s been a nurse for almost 10 years at Northwell, working as a supervisor in various units. Despite being a patient herself, she was a natural caregiver, finding herself helping the other patients around her in any way she could, providing physical help and emotional support although she was battling the disease herself.

“It was kind of funny as an employee being treated at a Northwell facility,” Doda said. “Because despite having no hair on my head and an IV sticking out of my chest, I was helping the other patients. If someone needed something I couldn’t resist but to help. You just can’t turn that off as a nurse.”