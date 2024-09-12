New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation Partner with Ronald McDonald House to Create Inspiring Hockey-Themed Room

The New York Islanders and Clark Gillies Foundation are excited to announce a new collaboration with Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) New York Metro to design a hockey-themed inspirational room for children and families facing a pediatric medical crisis.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro and the Clark Gillies Foundation,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “This new room will offer joy, comfort and a much-needed respite to families during their toughest moments.”

RMHC New York Metro is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Matt Campo, CEO of RMHC New York Metro expressed, “We deeply appreciate the support from the New York Islanders and the Clark Gillies Foundation. Their contribution will help us create a warm, safe, and welcoming environment for families in need.”

Gillies played for the Islanders from 1974-86 and served as captain from 1977-79. He won the Stanley Cup four years in a row with the team from 1980-83 and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002. Clark passed away in 2022.