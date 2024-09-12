New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation Partner with Ronald McDonald House to Create Inspiring Hockey-Themed Room


By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders

The New York Islanders and Clark Gillies Foundation are excited to announce a new collaboration with Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) New York Metro to design a hockey-themed inspirational room for children and families facing a pediatric medical crisis.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro and the Clark Gillies Foundation,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “This new room will offer joy, comfort and a much-needed respite to families during their toughest moments.”

RMHC New York Metro is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Matt Campo, CEO of RMHC New York Metro expressed, “We deeply appreciate the support from the New York Islanders and the Clark Gillies Foundation. Their contribution will help us create a warm, safe, and welcoming environment for families in need.”

Gillies played for the Islanders from 1974-86 and served as captain from 1977-79. He won the Stanley Cup four years in a row with the team from 1980-83 and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002. Clark passed away in 2022.

Emily Tyree, Executive Director of the Clark Gillies Foundation, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “Clark’s roots are deeply entrenched in hockey, but his charitable efforts have expanded his impact across Long Island. He would be thrilled to partner with the team that gave him so much, helping to support children and their families who need it most. This project embodies Clark’s legacy of generosity and community spirit. We are honored to contribute.”

Taking nods from UBS Arena, the beautiful home of the Islanders, the room will create a space where families can watch an Islanders game on the televisions, play video games, utilize the computer station and play a variety of games all which is intended to create a sense of home life while their loved ones are receiving life-saving care at local hospitals. The room will be adorned with Islanders logos, replica lockers, murals of the team, Stanley Cup banners and pictures of legend Clark Gillies.

Construction is set to begin in October, with completion and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the end of the year. The design is curated from the team at Kim Radovich Interiors.

For more information about the project or to support the Ronald McDonald House, the Islanders Children’s Foundation or the Clark Gillies Foundation, please visit rmhcnym.org, www.newyorkislanders.com/icf and www.clarkgillies.org.

