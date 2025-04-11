Meet the Islanders Children's Foundation 2025 Scholarship Winners

The New York Islanders awarded $25k in scholarships to five outstanding high school students in the Metro-NY area who have shown exceptional dedication to community service and academic achievement. Read about them below!

Justin Tam - Staten Island Technical High School

Justin Tam is passionate about helping the elderly community any way he can, dedicating countless hours serving meals to the less fortunate, many who are veterans. He empathizes with them by listening and learning from their stories, building meaningful connections with the individuals he serves. When he’s not dedicating time at Encore Community Services or other food kitchens, he’s an impactful and inspirational leader at school, encouraging his peers to make a difference. Tam mobilizes hundreds of students to volunteer at beach cleanups and maintenance projects, while holding several leadership positions at Staten Island Technical High School. He has also produced and delivered presentations on the impact of climate change through internship experiences and science research. Tam is also on the swim team and the track and field team and enjoys playing piano as a hobby. He’s committed to New York University, where he plans to study environmental science.

Arianna Sukhdeo - New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+M)

Arianna Sukhdeo immersed herself in the field of medicine throughout high school with an evident passion for community health. Sukhdeo focused on making an impact on improving the lives around her, volunteering at All Medical Urgent Care, where she learned the importance of compassion, empathy and effective communication between medical professionals and patients. Sukhdeo founded a global tutoring initiative to help and engage students with one-on-one and group tutoring sessions. She also participated in the Latin Hispanic Student Union, where she organized events that educates her peers about Hispanic traditions, fostering a sense of pride and understanding. Sukhdeo is planning to study Biology or Neuroscience in college, while joining student organizations focused on public health, diversity, and education.