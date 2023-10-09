Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

"It's a lot like puppy love. Nobody else takes it seriously, but it's real to the puppies!" -- Islanders scout Jim Devellano.

They were like puppies; those young Islanders who showed up for the franchise's first training camp 51 years ago in Peterborough, Ontario.

So, in a sense, was Jim Devellano who was one of general manager Bill Torrey's first hires as a scout for the new expansion team.

"I had been a very, very small part of the birth of the St. Louis Blues," Jimmy D recalled. "But with Bill and the Islanders I'd really be on the ground floor of an opportunity with a team that would take the ice for the first time in October 1972."

Devellano was one of the precious few who delivered a firsthand chronicle of what the birth of a few NHL team was like. In this case, Jimmy delved into the subject while writing his autobiography.

"Bill gave me a one-year deal at $9,000 a year," Devellano said in his autobiography. "That was a raise of a grand from what I was making in St. Louis."

Looking backward, Devellano -- now executive vice-president of the Detroit Red Wings -- could have felt he'd been underpaid. Under the circumstances, he had a huge challenge ahead of him.

Not only were the baby Isles up against another NHL expansion team, the Atlanta Flames, but the World Hockey Association now had become a direct competitor to the then 55-year-old existing circuit.

"The WHA was a serious threat to us," added Devellano, "and to me, personally, since I was the guy Torrey hired to find players for him. We picked 20 players in the Expansion Draft, but the WHA raided us and we lost seven to the new league."