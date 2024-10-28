Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

Matt Martin knew that nothing was guaranteed when he reported to New York Islanders training camp on a PTO, working hard to prove himself and staying laser focused to prepare if the team needed him.

“It’s a challenging process at times,” Martin said. “But if an opportunity was going to present itself, I wanted to be ready. Thankfully, it did.”

The opportunity arose on Saturday, when the Islanders announced Martin’s one-year deal. The forward has a long history with the Isles and President and GM Lou Lamoriello (this will be his ninth season playing for a Lamoriello team) and while he was a known commodity entering his 16th NHL season, t the intensity he brought to training camp did not go unnoticed.

"Marty came to camp completely on a tryout, and worked extremely hard," Lamoriello said on Saturday. "He's in the best shape I've actually seen him [in] physically over the last couple of years. So today we decided that we would go forward with him."

Martin’s teammates saw his determination and grit in camp, inspired by the way he willed himself to a contract.

“He worked extremely hard for that,” said Casey Cizikas, who has played with Martin for over 10 years. “It wasn't easy coming into camp on a PTO, not knowing what your future holds, but the way I saw him train this this summer, the way he prepared himself, and the way he fought through camp, the way he continued to practice hard, It just it shows the character that he has and the drive that he has. It’s something that’s well-deserved.”