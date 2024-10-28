Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

The 16-year NHL vet is thankful to re-sign with Isles after working hard on PTO

Matt Martin 2024-25
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin knew that nothing was guaranteed when he reported to New York Islanders training camp on a PTO, working hard to prove himself and staying laser focused to prepare if the team needed him.

“It’s a challenging process at times,” Martin said. “But if an opportunity was going to present itself, I wanted to be ready. Thankfully, it did.”

The opportunity arose on Saturday, when the Islanders announced Martin’s one-year deal. The forward has a long history with the Isles and President and GM Lou Lamoriello (this will be his ninth season playing for a Lamoriello team) and while he was a known commodity entering his 16th NHL season, t the intensity he brought to training camp did not go unnoticed.

"Marty came to camp completely on a tryout, and worked extremely hard," Lamoriello said on Saturday. "He's in the best shape I've actually seen him [in] physically over the last couple of years. So today we decided that we would go forward with him."

Martin’s teammates saw his determination and grit in camp, inspired by the way he willed himself to a contract.

“He worked extremely hard for that,” said Casey Cizikas, who has played with Martin for over 10 years. “It wasn't easy coming into camp on a PTO, not knowing what your future holds, but the way I saw him train this this summer, the way he prepared himself, and the way he fought through camp, the way he continued to practice hard, It just it shows the character that he has and the drive that he has. It’s something that’s well-deserved.”

FLA 6 vs NYI 3, 10/26: Martin

Martin made his season debut on Saturday, recording one shot on goal and two hits in 9:45 TOI. The 35-year-old forward said he worked hard when the team was away, skating hard on his own during the three-game Central Division road trip, but said it felt great to get back to game action.

“I feel good,” Martin said. “A lot of times I was practicing by myself when the team was gone, you can practice but it's a different speed, obviously going out there. Felt more composed as a game went on, and just felt better and better.”

Martin’s 824 games rank seventh in franchise history. The physical presence he brings on the ice speaks for itself, as his 3,856 career hits are second in the league behind only former teammate Cal Clutterbuck, but Martin brings an asset that can’t be quantified. His veteran leadership, character and “exceptional intangibles” were important reasons Martin was re-signed, according to Lamoriello. His teammates feel the same.

“We love Marty,” Anders Lee said. “He's been he's been around us for obviously a long time, but even up until this point. So, just to have him in the lineup and have his presence around, it means a lot to this team and it’s great to have him back.”

Martin accepted that he might not be an everyday player for the Isles, but he’s appreciative of his role and ready to help the team in any way he can.

“You always appreciate playing this league,” Martin said. “Every NHL player, you never take that for granted. Everyone in this room is dedicated their whole lives essentially to trying to get to this level. So it's obviously great to be signed and be back and I just want to make an impact in whatever way that is.”

