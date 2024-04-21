MacLean’s Spark Lights Lamp in Playoff Debut

With 32 NHL games under his belt, Kyle MacLean suited up for his first career playoff game on Saturday against Carolina. It was a big moment, especially in a hostile PNC Arena, but he met the moment and scored for the New York Islanders in his postseason debut.

“It's cool, a lot of excitement,” MacLean said of his playoff debut. “Cool building, a lot of adrenaline. It was great to get the first one under the belt.”

MacLean became the first Islander to score in his playoff debut since Ryan Strome in 2015 and 15th in franchise history. In the process, MacLean also became the first player from the Jr. Hurricanes youth program – he lived in North Carolina when his father John MacLean coached the Hurricanes – to score against Carolina.



“It’s kind of funny how it works out,” MacLean said. “I watched a lot of games when he was coaching for the Hurricanes.”

Not only had MacLean earned the opportunity to play in Game 1, but the 24-year-old forward had also earned the trust of Head Coach Patrick Roy to shoulder more responsibility in a big moment. When JG Pageau was ruled out of the lineup for Game 1, Roy didn’t hesitate to elevate MacLean to a line with Anders Lee and Pierre Engvall.

“I feel that he’s getting more and more confident out there and playing really good hockey,” Patrick Roy said. “He played with Anders and Pierre, I thought he had another solid game.”