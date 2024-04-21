3 Takeaways: Isles Good Effort Falls Short in Game 1 Loss to Hurricanes

ISLES CAN'T CLOSE OUT CHANCES IN TIGHT CONTEST:

Saturday’s opener was a missed opportunity for the Islanders, who played the Hurricanes a lot closer than the prognosticators, or gulf in the stands may have indicated ahead of the series. The Isles outshot the Canes 34-26 for the game, including 13-6 in the second period.

High-danger chances were nearly even at five-on-five, with Carolina edging New York 8-7. At five-on-five, each team scored once, with the Hurricanes utilizing their second-ranked power play to open the scoring at 1:35 of the first period before MacLean answered by jamming in his first-career playoff goal at the 8:20 mark.

The Islanders certainly had their chances on Saturday. Mathew Barzal was denied in the slot after a Sebastian Aho turnover. Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri – two of the hottest Isles down the stretch – couldn’t convert a two-on-one rush in the same period.

If there was a sliding doors moment, it came in the opening minute of the third period, when Noah Dobson first hit the post with a wrister from the slot and followed up on his own rebound, but a seated Andersen made a desperation save to keep the score tied 1-1.

“We definitely had a couple good looks, especially in the third,” Dobson said, acknowledging that Andersen made a heck of a save on his chance. “It's going to be tight out there all series. We just have to find a way to bear down on those good looks.”

From there, it was all Canes, who put plenty of pressure on the Isles until Noesen knocked home the eventual winner, as a deflected point shot hit off Ryan Pulock and dropped in front to the Hurricanes forward. Noesen also factored in on Carolina’s first goal providing the rolling screen for Evgeny Kuznetsov’s power-play tally.

The Isles came agonizingly close to tyin the score on a power play just over the midway point in the period, when Kyle Palmieri’s front-side wraparound got past a downed Andersen, but hit the outside of the post. That was the kind of night it was for the Islanders, who certainly had their looks.

“We played a simple hockey game and created some pretty good pretty good looks because of that,” Lee said. “Guys were smart with the puck all night, head up and making plays. We just didn't bury them.”