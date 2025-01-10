Lamoriello Backs Isles at Halfway Point

While the New York Islanders do not have a playoff position at the halfway point of their season, President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello feels a playoff berth is within the team’s grasp.

The Isles (37 points) are five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (42 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

“It's not something that's out of reach,” Lamoriello said during an availability in Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

It’s a bit of a logjam between the Isles and the cutoff line, with Pittsburgh (42 points), Ottawa (41), Montreal (41), Detroit (40), Philadelphia (39) and the New York Rangers (38) between them and the cutoff line. It’s not an ideal place to be, but with half a season to go, key forwards returning to the lineup, and no one team pulling away from the pack, the GM reinforced his belief in his current group.

“As far as the first half of the season, to say that we feel good at where we stand right now, I don't think we do,” Lamoriello said. “Having our team together the way we have and where we're at right now, it's all in our hands. I feel good about this team. I feel good about this coaching staff. I'll take full responsibility for both groups in where we stand.”

While Lamoriello didn’t want to use the Islanders early season injuries – lengthy absences for Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech among them – as an excuse for their current standing, he said the team’s identity may not be fully realized yet.

“The identity was always focused in on our fourth line with reference to way that line played,” Lamoriello said. “I think we're a combination of that and a little more skill, but our identity will be when you play consistently on a nightly basis and have success, and we have searched a little for it.”