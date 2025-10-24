Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Practices, Set to Make NHL Debut, Romanov and Shabanov Out vs Flyers

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday morning following their 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. See below for practice lines, news and notes.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Marshall Warren - Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

WARREN PRACTICES

One day after being recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders, defenseman Marshall Warren joined the Islanders for practice, skating on a pair with Tony DeAngelo.

Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that the 24-year-old defenseman will make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I thought he played really well in Bridgeport," Roy said. "It was nice to see him today and to be rewarded for what he's been doing, and playing tomorrow will be a great moment for him."

Warren has five points (2G, 3A) in his first four games of his second full season with Bridgeport. The 24-year-old made league headlines when he racked up four points (2G, 2A) in his first two games, earning AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending on Oct. 12. The Laurel Hollow native racked up 17 points (4G, 13A) through 53 games in his first pro season last year.

SHABANOV AND ROMANOV OUT VS FLYERS

Max Shabanov missed Friday's practice and Roy confirmed he'll be out of the lineup against Philadelphia. Alexander Romanov, who was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 16, was also absent for the team's skate and will not play on Saturday.

HIGHMORE RETURNED TO BRIDGEPORT

The Islanders announced that forward Matthew Highmore has been returned to Bridgeport after he was recalled on Thursday.