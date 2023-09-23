Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

The New York Islanders hit the ice for the third day of Training Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Saturday.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to practice after missing Day Two of Training Camp on Friday with an illness, while Kyle Palmieri missed his third consecutive skate due to maintenance.

The goalie rotation continued in the White Group on Saturday, as Henrik Tikkanen subbed in opposite of Semyon Varlamov, while Tristan Lennox and Ken Appleby skated with Group Three.

The groups also incorporated a scrimmage during practice on Saturday. See below for photos and videos from Day Three of camp.